Work scheduled for Highland Road on Friday

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is notifying drivers to prepare for slight delays on Highland Road near the intersection of Collier Canyon Road on Friday (Dec. 22), with workers taking to the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for work aimed at preparing for a larger project that will repair erosion in the area.

Workers will take to the area for geotechnical boring ahead of the next stages of the department's Highland Road Erosion Repair Project, which will repair and fortify the roadway and embankment on the road's eastbound shoulder approximately 50 feet northwest of the Collier Canyon Road intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to travel on alternate routes during the upcoming work hours, and to expect 15-minute delays otherwise.