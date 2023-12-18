News

Work scheduled for Highland Road on Friday

Drivers told to anticipate 15-minute delays near Collier Canyon intersection

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 18, 2023, 3:38 pm

The shoulder of Highland Road near the Collier Canyon Road intersection is the target of a repair project by the county public works deparment. (Photo courtesy CCCPWD)

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is notifying drivers to prepare for slight delays on Highland Road near the intersection of Collier Canyon Road on Friday (Dec. 22), with workers taking to the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for work aimed at preparing for a larger project that will repair erosion in the area.

Workers will take to the area for geotechnical boring ahead of the next stages of the department's Highland Road Erosion Repair Project, which will repair and fortify the roadway and embankment on the road's eastbound shoulder approximately 50 feet northwest of the Collier Canyon Road intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to travel on alternate routes during the upcoming work hours, and to expect 15-minute delays otherwise.

Location of the upcoming road work scheduled for Highland Road. (Image courtesy CCCPWD)

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

