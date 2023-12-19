Three dead, five injured after SUV goes down embankment off I-680 near Pleasanton

"This crash is still under investigation. Based on statements from those involved and examination on scene, this is a dark reminder that seatbelts save lives," Hahn told the Weekly.

The identities of the decedents have not been released publicly, nor has the name of the driver, who was transported to a hospital with the infants. The CHP has taken custody of the Honda Pilot to examine whether the tire blew out as reported, according to Hahn.

The driver, who survived with minor injuries, told investigators that a tire blowout on the 2004 Honda Pilot precipitated the serious wreck that resulted in two unrestrained passengers dying at the scene and a third adult succumbing from her injuries at the hospital, according to Officer Tyler Hahn of the California Highway Patrol.

An SUV carrying eight people became airborne and broadsided a tree as it crashed down an embankment off Interstate 680 between Sunol and Pleasanton on Monday afternoon, killing three adults and injuring the other occupants including two babies, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel arrived to find two people dead at the scene -- one adult who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out of the back window, and a second unrestrained adult who died in the right rear seat, according to Hahn

The SUV then clipped the sloped curb edge of the right shoulder, causing it "to become airborne as it broadsided a tree along the right shoulder. The Honda impacted the tree in the driver side approximately six feet above ground level," Hahn added. "The Honda Pilot came down, landing on the embankment and sliding down to its base."

"Upon slightly veering to the left, his left-side tires rode partially up the jersey wall which bordered the east side of the lanes. After riding up the wall, the driver lost control, veering to the right and crossing all the lanes before traversing the right shoulder," Hahn said.

The driver told officers he was traveling at approximately 65 mph when the Pilot suffered a blowout in the right rear tire, according to Hahn. The driver said he steered the SUV to the left out of initial concern about the embankment to the right of the freeway.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to Hahn. There was light rain at the time of the wreck.

A fifth adult passenger had minor injuries while the driver went with the infants to the Oakland hospital with minor injuries, according to Hahn. All were reported to be stable and in good condition as of Tuesday morning.

The other surviving passenger who sustained major injuries was taken to the Regional Medical Center of San Jose with a broken pelvis. According to Hahn, she admitted to officers that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both infants sustained minor injuries and were transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland to get checked out, according to ACFD. Hahn said the investigation revealed one baby was in a car seat while the other was restrained with a seatbelt only.

A woman who was seated in the back row with the two babies was seriously injured and taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Hahn. It is unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information relevant to the case can contact CHP-Dublin investigators at 925-828-0466.

The right two lanes of I-680 southbound in the area were closed for hours during the evening commute as a result of the crash, emergency response and cleanup efforts. CHP officials issued a Sig-Alert for the closure just after 3 p.m., and all lanes were reopened at 6:35 p.m., according to Hahn.

Three dead, five injured after SUV goes down embankment off I-680 near Pleasanton

Driver tells CHP tire blowout precipitated crash