DPD: No injuries in crash that caused Diablo Road closure

Cause remains under police investigation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Dec 20, 2023, 5:15 am

The Danville Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of a solo-vehicle collision on Diablo Road amid recent heavy rain that led to a brief closure on a portion of the major road Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene on Diablo Road to the east of Alameda Diablo at 9:03 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 18) before issuing a traffic advisory and closing the section of road between Alameda Diablo and Avenida Nueva from 9:25-10:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the collision, police said.

