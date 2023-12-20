Pleasanton Preps: Amador boys' basketball wins Arroyo tournament

Amador added 22 more points in the second quarter and led 56-33 at the half.

The Amador Valley boys' basketball team won two straight and took the title in the Arroyo Dons City Tournament championship. In the finals the Amador Dons exploded for 34 points in the first quarter on the way to an 89-63 win over Irvington. Kasen Krueger had 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter, as Amador got a 20-point lead in the frame. Amador added 22 more points in the second quarter and led 56-33 at the half. Jaylen Smith finished with 17 points, Cade Krueger 13 and Nate Jetter 10 for the Dons. In the first game, Amador knocked off Deer Valley 51-38 to advance to the finals. Smith had 13, Jetter 12 and Kasen Kruger eight to lead the way. Kasen Krueger was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, with Jetter being named to the All-Tournament team. Amador girls' soccer The Dons were the last team in the East Bay Athletic League to start their season, but they made their debut a winning one, beating Heritage 5-1. Last year Amador had its season ended by Heritage in a 2-1 loss in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs. This time the Dons dominated from the start, controlling the flow of play, with the players sending multiple crosses into the penalty area. Maylen Montoya had seven shots in the game, scoring twice from her midfield spot. Her first goal came off a nifty run through the Heritage defense. The second goal came off a Claire Morgan assist. Alden Hofstedt also used a nice dribbling run to get a goal for Amador. Angel Akanyirige had a wonderful game setting up numerous scoring chances off crosses and was rewarded with a goal of her own off an assist from Hofstedt. Julia Wanis, a freshman playing in her first varsity game, added a goal off a corner kick. Ava Haviley played well for the Dons on both offense and defense. Sydney Head went the distance in the goal, yielding only one goal. HPMS 8th grade girls' basketball The Harvest Park Middle School eighth grade girls' basketball team advanced to the finals of the Tri-Valley Athletic League playoffs before falling to Fallon in the championship. The team beat Hart to advance to the title game. The members of the team were: Penny Brown, Riley Sarno, Tanvi Gundapi, Sydney Lo, Elena Eichler, Avery Butler, Nitika Padalkar, Mariajose Perez, Lea Cullen, Kaylin Causey. Shreeya Hule and Sanvi Nepal. Last column of the year There will be no Pleasanton Weekly on Dec. 29, which means this is the last Weekly local sports column for 2023. With this year winding down, I wanted to take this time to wish everyone a Happy Holiday Season and hope everyone enjoys the time spent with family and loved ones. Also, I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year and hope for the best for everyone in 2024. When we return from the holiday break, we will welcome the beginning of the EBAL basketball and soccer seasons. I'd also like to thank the efforts of Scott McMillin, who sends in the Amador boys' basketball results after the conclusion of each game. Great to see Sam Head back to send in the Amador girls' soccer results, as well as Jamil Tahir for the Foothill boys' soccer season. As we move to the new year, I'd love to get a volunteer to step up for Amador girls' basketball, as well as for the Amador boys' soccer team. On the Foothill side of the ledger, we are still searching for results for the boys' and girls' basketball, as well as the girls' soccer team. The more results we get, the more student athletes we can recognize for all the hard work they put into their craft. We will be back in this space on Jan. 5 and looking forward to a slew of results to share with our readers. Cheers!

