Andersen unopposed in bid to continue as county supervisor

Longtime Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen Candace Andersen is seeking to continue her tenure in the seat representing the San Ramon Valley at the county level, with no challengers emerging prior to the deadline for filing election paperwork.

Andersen, a former Danville councilmember, launched her reelection campaign earlier this year for what is set to be her fourth term, at which point she said she was hopeful that a challenger might spur further civic engagement and dialogue around the position and the priorities of local residents.

With no challengers filing paperwork as of the end of the nomination period for the March primary election on Dec. 8, Andersen is now poised to continue representing District 2 on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which encompasses the major San Ramon Valley communities of San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Blackhawk and Diablo.

Following the candidate nomination period, Andersen told DanvilleSanRamon that she was relieved to be able to prioritize her current work on the board rather than spending energy and resources on a competitive campaign, something she's been able to avoid for a majority of her tenure so far.

"Needless to say, I’m delighted to be running unopposed once again," Andersen said. "I feel extremely fortunate that since I was first elected in 2012, no one has run against me (2016, 2020 and now 2024)."