Andersen unopposed in bid to continue as county supervisor

No challengers to incumbent following election filing deadline

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 21, 2023, 5:17 am 0
Longtime Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen Candace Andersen is seeking to continue her tenure in the seat representing the San Ramon Valley at the county level, with no challengers emerging prior to the deadline for filing election paperwork.

Andersen, a former Danville councilmember, launched her reelection campaign earlier this year for what is set to be her fourth term, at which point she said she was hopeful that a challenger might spur further civic engagement and dialogue around the position and the priorities of local residents.

With no challengers filing paperwork as of the end of the nomination period for the March primary election on Dec. 8, Andersen is now poised to continue representing District 2 on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which encompasses the major San Ramon Valley communities of San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Blackhawk and Diablo.

Following the candidate nomination period, Andersen told DanvilleSanRamon that she was relieved to be able to prioritize her current work on the board rather than spending energy and resources on a competitive campaign, something she's been able to avoid for a majority of her tenure so far.

"Needless to say, I’m delighted to be running unopposed once again," Andersen said. "I feel extremely fortunate that since I was first elected in 2012, no one has run against me (2016, 2020 and now 2024)."

Andersen noted that her bid for re-election has been endorsed by every mayor and a majority of council members in her district, following years of close work with the councils in San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda.

"It will be nice to focus my energy on important County issues, rather than just running a campaign," Andersen said.

The upcoming primary election is set for March 5, with mail-in ballots set to start being distributed to voters on Feb. 5.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

