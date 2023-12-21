New Dublin TK-8 school to be named 'Shamrock Hills'

The Dublin community now has confirmation on the names of two of its newest school site facilities – both will hold a local significance, as they celebrate Dublin's history and honor a late school board member, respectively.
During the Dec. 12 board meeting, trustees approved "Shamrock Hills" (the new TK-8 school) and "Catherine Kuo Performing Arts Center" (Emerald High School's theater) as their name selections.
According to district representatives, a naming committee was formed at the end of the 2022-23 school year composed of staff, students and parents for the TK-8 campus. This group collected community input, conducted research and administered surveys.
In late October, the committee ultimately presented three options to the board: Shamrock Hills, Hacienda Meadows and Martin Canyon. The group recommended Shamrock Hills saying that this name best reflected the community's history and culture.
"Shamrocks have deep cultural significance in Irish heritage. The word 'shamrock' translates to 'young clover', representing the journey of younger students from TK through eighth grade," Fredy Kadva, DUSD parent and naming committee member, said during the board meeting.
“Selecting Shamrock Hills honors the city's name, symbol and scenic surroundings. It reflects Dublin's Irish heritage, features the city's shamrock logo, and uniquely signifies the TK-8th grade educational journey," he added.
DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk shared remarks on the name and committee.
“We want to thank all the members of our TK-8 School Naming Committee for the time and thoughtful effort they put into this process. Naming a school is a great honor and responsibility. The community owes you their thanks," Funk said. "I believe that Shamrock Hills TK-8 is a name that we can all embrace.”
Trustees Kristin Pelham, William Kuo and Kristin Speck voted in favor of Shamrock Hills. Trustees Dan Cherrier and Gabi Blackman voted against the name.
Blackman argued that Shamrock Hills does not reference a particular geographical region so the name would not align with district naming guidelines.
"Hills are just not synonymous with anything specific in terms of geographic area. It's a descriptor for landmass. I understand Shamrock is the imagery we have with the city, but geographic area is our board policy ... that's why I'm voting no," Blackman said.
Cherrier also voted no, however he did not agree with Blackman's reasoning. He instead felt the school should bear Catherine Kuo's name.
Board members then discussed naming the Emerald High School theater.
In a 4-0 vote, they approved the "Catherine Kuo Performing Arts Center" in memory of the late Catherine Kuo. Trustee William Kuo, Catherine's widower, abstained from this vote.
A second-year trustee for District 3 and longtime school volunteer, Catherine Kuo was killed in a traffic collision while volunteering at Fallon Middle School in March 2021.
District staff explained that Catherine Kuo's name had circulated for consideration for the new TK-8 school name. The committee did not recommend her name for the school; however, staff did encourage a dedication to her with the EHS theater.
"Although the committee did not recommend naming the school after Catherine, staff feels it is very appropriate to commemorate and honor her contributions to the district by naming the Emerald theater after her," DUSD officials said in the staff report. "It is in her memory that the district recommended naming the Emerald High School theater, the Catherine Kuo Performing Arts Center."
During the meeting, Trustee William Kuo shared words on his late wife and the name dedication.
"My family and friends are honored and humbled to have this gesture bestowed upon Catherine’s legacy. For us, naming the theater after Catherine is very representative of who she was," said William Kuo, who succeeded his late wife on the board. "She played the violin and was part of the UCLA symphony for a couple of years and she caught my eyes as a bass guitar player for the church band, and she sang with the band. To me, music, singing and Catherine are all intertwined."
"To all of the future students, directors, producers, teachers and staff, I now thank you in advance for your hard work and dedication to the performing arts," William Kuo added. "Your efforts will undoubtedly inspire and entertain audiences for years to come at the theater. You will no doubt bring the community together sharing your work onstage and behind the scenes.”
William Kuo shared that he hopes his children will appreciate and be able to visit the theater in years to come.
"Now, with my son, Thomas, involved in the DHS Drama and Choir performances, my appreciation for the performing arts leads me to imagine that we will attend many performances at that future theater," he added.
Funk said, "The Catherine Kuo Performing Arts Center stands as a tribute to an individual whose unwavering dedication to our district and community touched the lives of many. Catherine's legacy in volunteering and her love for the arts will forever inspire generations of students to come."
