New Dublin TK-8 school to be named 'Shamrock Hills'

"Shamrocks have deep cultural significance in Irish heritage. The word 'shamrock' translates to 'young clover', representing the journey of younger students from TK through eighth grade," Fredy Kadva, DUSD parent and naming committee member, said during the board meeting.

In late October, the committee ultimately presented three options to the board: Shamrock Hills, Hacienda Meadows and Martin Canyon. The group recommended Shamrock Hills saying that this name best reflected the community's history and culture.

According to district representatives, a naming committee was formed at the end of the 2022-23 school year composed of staff, students and parents for the TK-8 campus. This group collected community input, conducted research and administered surveys.

The Dublin community now has confirmation on the names of two of its newest school site facilities – both will hold a local significance, as they celebrate Dublin's history and honor a late school board member, respectively.

Blackman argued that Shamrock Hills does not reference a particular geographical region so the name would not align with district naming guidelines.

“We want to thank all the members of our TK-8 School Naming Committee for the time and thoughtful effort they put into this process. Naming a school is a great honor and responsibility. The community owes you their thanks," Funk said. "I believe that Shamrock Hills TK-8 is a name that we can all embrace.”

Cherrier also voted no, however he did not agree with Blackman's reasoning. He instead felt the school should bear Catherine Kuo's name.

"Hills are just not synonymous with anything specific in terms of geographic area. It's a descriptor for landmass. I understand Shamrock is the imagery we have with the city, but geographic area is our board policy ... that's why I'm voting no," Blackman said.

Funk said, "The Catherine Kuo Performing Arts Center stands as a tribute to an individual whose unwavering dedication to our district and community touched the lives of many. Catherine's legacy in volunteering and her love for the arts will forever inspire generations of students to come."

"Now, with my son, Thomas, involved in the DHS Drama and Choir performances, my appreciation for the performing arts leads me to imagine that we will attend many performances at that future theater," he added.

William Kuo shared that he hopes his children will appreciate and be able to visit the theater in years to come.

"To all of the future students, directors, producers, teachers and staff, I now thank you in advance for your hard work and dedication to the performing arts," William Kuo added. "Your efforts will undoubtedly inspire and entertain audiences for years to come at the theater. You will no doubt bring the community together sharing your work onstage and behind the scenes.”

"My family and friends are honored and humbled to have this gesture bestowed upon Catherine’s legacy. For us, naming the theater after Catherine is very representative of who she was," said William Kuo, who succeeded his late wife on the board. "She played the violin and was part of the UCLA symphony for a couple of years and she caught my eyes as a bass guitar player for the church band, and she sang with the band. To me, music, singing and Catherine are all intertwined."

"Although the committee did not recommend naming the school after Catherine, staff feels it is very appropriate to commemorate and honor her contributions to the district by naming the Emerald theater after her," DUSD officials said in the staff report. "It is in her memory that the district recommended naming the Emerald High School theater, the Catherine Kuo Performing Arts Center."

District staff explained that Catherine Kuo's name had circulated for consideration for the new TK-8 school name. The committee did not recommend her name for the school; however, staff did encourage a dedication to her with the EHS theater.

New Dublin TK-8 school to be named 'Shamrock Hills'

Also: Emerald High theater to honor late trustee Catherine Kuo