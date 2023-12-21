News

Sheriff's office warns about phone scammer asking for money

Caller makes it appear like law enforcement is on the line demanding payments

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 21, 2023, 10:08 pm 0

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said last week a scammer is using technology to manipulate caller ID systems, making it appear the call is coming from the Sheriff's Office before asking for money.

The caller is posing as a Sheriff's Office employee, telling people they have an active warrant and telling them to immediately make a payment to avoid legal consequences, typically through gift cards.

The department said law enforcement agencies will never demand immediate payments over the phone or threaten arrest for unpaid fees or fines.

Authorities also remind people to never provide private personal information.

