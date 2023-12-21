Why winter pruning is essential after your tree loses its leaves

Welcome to our tree column, "Ask your local arborist." Each month, arborists from the Davey Tree Expert Company in Menlo Park will discuss a tree-related topic from general care to planting tips and tricks to how trees can impact your property and community, as well as answer your questions. If you have a tree-related question or an idea for a topic to discuss, email lifestyle@embarcaderopublishing.com or post in the comments section at the end of this column. Arborists may make house calls, when needed, to assess tree questions on your property.
As trees shed their leaves for the winter, it's crucial not to overlook giving them a seasonal pruning to help maintain their health and beauty. You can learn a lot from your trees during the winter months that you can't during other times of the year because the natural shape of many varieties of trees is more evident without all that greenery in the way, which can provide some strong signs about their health and needs moving into the following year.
The most important thing to remember this season is that proper timing and technique are crucial for successful tree pruning.
Here are some basic winter pruning tips to help keep your trees healthy:
• Identify dead or diseased branches
Begin by inspecting your property’s trees for dead, damaged or diseased branches. Prune these branches carefully to prevent the spread of diseases and improve the overall health of the tree. If something looks really off, call your local arborist to have someone come look at it.
• Focus on structural pruning
Emphasize structural pruning to enhance the tree's shape and strength. Remove crossing or competing branches, allowing for better airflow and light penetration within the canopy. If you aren’t sure if a branch is serving or hurting your tree, call in the pros.
• Avoid over-pruning
While pruning is essential, avoid excessive removal of branches. Strive to maintain the tree's natural shape, as over-pruning can stress the tree and make it susceptible to environmental factors. The goal here is to make sure the tree is comfortable and not fighting itself.
• Use proper tools
Ensure you use sharp and clean pruning tools such as pruning shears or loppers to make precise cuts. Clean cuts minimize the risk of infection and promote quicker healing for the tree. If you are finding yourself needing to pull out a ladder or chainsaw, call in your local tree experts to get the job done safely and efficiently.
• Consult a professional, if needed
For larger trees, or if you're uncertain about pruning techniques, consider seeking advice or hiring a certified arborist. Their expertise can ensure proper tree care and minimize the risk of damage to the tree.
George Reno is a local arborist at The Davey Tree Expert Company in Menlo Park, which serves communities on the Peninsula, including Menlo Park, Atherton, Palo Alto and Redwood City. Reno can be reached at 866-923-5658.
