Why winter pruning is essential after your tree loses its leaves

As trees shed their leaves for the winter, it's crucial not to overlook giving them a seasonal pruning to help maintain their health and beauty. You can learn a lot from your trees during the winter months that you can't during other times of the year because the natural shape of many varieties of trees is more evident without all that greenery in the way, which can provide some strong signs about their health and needs moving into the following year.

The most important thing to remember this season is that proper timing and technique are crucial for successful tree pruning.

Here are some basic winter pruning tips to help keep your trees healthy:

• Identify dead or diseased branches

Begin by inspecting your property’s trees for dead, damaged or diseased branches. Prune these branches carefully to prevent the spread of diseases and improve the overall health of the tree. If something looks really off, call your local arborist to have someone come look at it.