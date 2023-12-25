News

Community Briefs: San Ramon Government 101 applications | E-bike and scooter safety | Teen Esteem donation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Dec 25, 2023, 9:29 pm
Government 101 applications

The city of San Ramon has announced the beginning of the application period for the 15th session of its Government 101 class this spring.

The eight-week class is aimed at providing city residents with insight into the operations of local government and departments, and seeking to prepare attendees for volunteer roles and positions on the city's committees and commissions.

The next session is set to kick off on Feb. 24, with classes scheduled from 6-8:30 p.m on Monday evenings.

The program is free and open to all residents 18 and over, but the class size is capped at 25.

The application period closes Jan. 21, with successful applicants set to be notified in early February.

More information and applications are available here.

E-bike and scooter safety

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District recently partnered with the Danville Police Department to develop resources aimed at educating and enhancing safety for e-bike and scooter riders.

Diablo Vista Middle School principal Jeff Osborn and Danville Police Chief Allan Shields came together as the subjects of a video on the topic in a discussion aimed at addressing common questions and providing safety tips for electronic vehicle and pedestrian safety, including guidelines on how the two different modes of transportation can co-exist safely on the Iron Horse Regional Trail.

"The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said. "We encourage all parents and students to watch our E-Bike and Scooter Safety video so that all are well-informed, and our students, riders, pedestrians and drivers can stay safe."

SRVUSD also published a chart summarizing safety guidelines and regulations for e-vehicles, which is available here.

Teen Esteem donation

The Danville-based organization Teen Esteem recently received a $10,000 donation from the San Jose-based Rosendin Foundation as part of the latter's philanthropic endeavors to fund community organizations.

"Our unwavering dedication to our community's well-being is a source of great pride, and we are delighted to have the privilege of supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the United States that work tirelessly to create meaningful change every day," Rosendin Foundation president Jolsna Thomas said.

Teen Esteem was founded in 1994 with the mission of equipping young people with mental health and communication tools aimed at guiding them through life's challenges. Their programming includes class presentations, school assemblies and parent workshops.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

