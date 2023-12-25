News

State announces $700M Google settlement over accusations of monopoly

Attorney General Rob Bonta called the settlement one of the most significant and far-reaching

by Bay City News Service

Google's main campus, Jan. 22, 2013. Photo by Michelle Le

California, along with all of the 50 states and three U.S. territories, announced a $700 million settlement with Google last Tuesday morning for what the state's attorney general said was an "anticompetitive monopoly" via their Android app store.

The state's Attorney General Rob Bonta called the settlement one of the most significant and far-reaching during a press conference announcing the multistate settlement.

"Almost never do you have every state and the territories working together," Bonta added.

Google will pay restitution to customers who made purchases on their Android app store between August 2016 and September 2023 who the attorney general said were harmed by the search giant's anticompetitive practices.

"The settlement we are announcing today is a step forward to returning fairness and competition to the market and returning ill-gotten gains back to users," Bonta added.

Bonta said that users affected and are eligible will not have to fill out a form but will receive automatic payments.

"Google took advantage of Android phone customers by limiting consumer choice and capitalizing on commissions for in-app purchases, all while limiting alternative ways to download apps," said Bonta in a press release Tuesday. "Google's anticompetitive behavior hurt consumers by limiting their options, inflating prices on in-app purchases, and creating an unfair marketplace designed to funnel ill-gotten profits back to the company."

As part of the settlement, app developers will be allowed to receive payment via different forms besides solely Google Play Billing for at least the next five years, the tech giant will allow for the installation of third-party apps on the Android store and Google will submit compliance reports to independent monitors.

Bonta also added that the California Department of Justice has two ongoing lawsuits with Google, with a verdict expected next summer.

Restitution will vary from $2 and up.

