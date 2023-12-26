County Board of Education elects new president

Mike Maxwell will serve as president of the Contra Costa County Board of Education in 2024.

Maxwell was selected last week to lead the board for the third time since he was first elected to the board in 2014.

Board member Anamarie Avila Farias will serve as vice president. Maxwell succeeds Consuelo Lara, who served in the position in 2023.

As president, Maxwell will preside over county board meetings, work with the county superintendent of schools to prepare meeting agendas, appoint, form and dissolve committees subject to county board approval, and represent the board as a spokesperson.

Maxwell represents area 4, which includes Blackhawk, Clayton, Danville, San Ramon, and parts of Alamo and Concord.