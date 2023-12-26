DUSD to pursue separate east and west bond measures for November 2024 ballot

"There are especially a lot of needs, we have a middle school that is significantly large. We have some unmet needs at the Emerald High School too. We're not meeting those needs," said Cherrier.

"We should keep the door open to exploring an east side only bond that only east side residents have to pay into, and money that can only be spent on the east side," continued Cherrier. "Right now the majority of the needs are on the east side."

Other board members agreed with this sentiment, expressing that a city-wide bond would likely not receive voter approval.

"I would not support a full city bond," said trustee Kristin Speck. "I feel very confident that a full city bond would fail and would be a waste of our money."

Superintendent Chris Funk informed the board the deadline for placing a bond on the November ballot would be August 2024, and that the option to place one on the spring ballot is no longer available.

The board unanimously approved a motion by Cherrier to continue exploring separate bond measures, for east or west side, to be placed on the November 2024 ballot.

The board then voted 4-1 to no longer look into a district-wide bond. Trustee Gabi Blackman was the lone dissenter.

Blackman said she supported pursuing a city-wide bond as well as east and west.

"It would behoove us to at least consider the fact to leave the door open," said Blackman of a district-wide option. "At least if we ask the questions we'll get an answer, but if we never ask it -- the answer will always be no."

Superintendent Funk proposed scheduling a full study session on the potential bond and also defining a line between east and west.

"It just seems to me that it (possible bond options) deserves our full attention, as opposed to trying to cover all that in a normal board meeting," said Funk.

The board agreed with Funk and planned to address the bond item at a future meeting.