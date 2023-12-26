News

DUSD to pursue separate east and west bond measures for November 2024 ballot

Board determined a district-wide option likely to fail

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 26, 2023, 4:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

During the latest Dublin Unified School District board meeting, members discussed and voted on possible facilities bond measures for the November 2024 election.

After reviewing staff research and survey results during its Dec. 12 meeting, the board voted in favor of working on two separate bonds addressing needs on the east and west sides of the city and voted to no longer look into a district-wide bond.

"The district recently worked with a consulting firm to conduct a survey to gauge community interest in a $180M bond that would address some of the district’s facilities needs not covered by existing funds," said district representatives in the staff report.

"Potential projects included replacing aging portables, addressing enrollment growth at our middle school sites, and repairing and replacing aging HVAC systems," they added.

Trustee Dan Cherrier expressed strong support for having separate bonds, saying it would be easier to approve and address specific issues within the district.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"There are especially a lot of needs, we have a middle school that is significantly large. We have some unmet needs at the Emerald High School too. We're not meeting those needs," said Cherrier.

"We should keep the door open to exploring an east side only bond that only east side residents have to pay into, and money that can only be spent on the east side," continued Cherrier. "Right now the majority of the needs are on the east side."

Other board members agreed with this sentiment, expressing that a city-wide bond would likely not receive voter approval.

"I would not support a full city bond," said trustee Kristin Speck. "I feel very confident that a full city bond would fail and would be a waste of our money."

Superintendent Chris Funk informed the board the deadline for placing a bond on the November ballot would be August 2024, and that the option to place one on the spring ballot is no longer available.

The board unanimously approved a motion by Cherrier to continue exploring separate bond measures, for east or west side, to be placed on the November 2024 ballot.

The board then voted 4-1 to no longer look into a district-wide bond. Trustee Gabi Blackman was the lone dissenter.

Blackman said she supported pursuing a city-wide bond as well as east and west.

"It would behoove us to at least consider the fact to leave the door open," said Blackman of a district-wide option. "At least if we ask the questions we'll get an answer, but if we never ask it -- the answer will always be no."

Superintendent Funk proposed scheduling a full study session on the potential bond and also defining a line between east and west.

"It just seems to me that it (possible bond options) deserves our full attention, as opposed to trying to cover all that in a normal board meeting," said Funk.

The board agreed with Funk and planned to address the bond item at a future meeting.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

DUSD to pursue separate east and west bond measures for November 2024 ballot

Board determined a district-wide option likely to fail

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 26, 2023, 4:14 pm

During the latest Dublin Unified School District board meeting, members discussed and voted on possible facilities bond measures for the November 2024 election.

After reviewing staff research and survey results during its Dec. 12 meeting, the board voted in favor of working on two separate bonds addressing needs on the east and west sides of the city and voted to no longer look into a district-wide bond.

"The district recently worked with a consulting firm to conduct a survey to gauge community interest in a $180M bond that would address some of the district’s facilities needs not covered by existing funds," said district representatives in the staff report.

"Potential projects included replacing aging portables, addressing enrollment growth at our middle school sites, and repairing and replacing aging HVAC systems," they added.

Trustee Dan Cherrier expressed strong support for having separate bonds, saying it would be easier to approve and address specific issues within the district.

"There are especially a lot of needs, we have a middle school that is significantly large. We have some unmet needs at the Emerald High School too. We're not meeting those needs," said Cherrier.

"We should keep the door open to exploring an east side only bond that only east side residents have to pay into, and money that can only be spent on the east side," continued Cherrier. "Right now the majority of the needs are on the east side."

Other board members agreed with this sentiment, expressing that a city-wide bond would likely not receive voter approval.

"I would not support a full city bond," said trustee Kristin Speck. "I feel very confident that a full city bond would fail and would be a waste of our money."

Superintendent Chris Funk informed the board the deadline for placing a bond on the November ballot would be August 2024, and that the option to place one on the spring ballot is no longer available.

The board unanimously approved a motion by Cherrier to continue exploring separate bond measures, for east or west side, to be placed on the November 2024 ballot.

The board then voted 4-1 to no longer look into a district-wide bond. Trustee Gabi Blackman was the lone dissenter.

Blackman said she supported pursuing a city-wide bond as well as east and west.

"It would behoove us to at least consider the fact to leave the door open," said Blackman of a district-wide option. "At least if we ask the questions we'll get an answer, but if we never ask it -- the answer will always be no."

Superintendent Funk proposed scheduling a full study session on the potential bond and also defining a line between east and west.

"It just seems to me that it (possible bond options) deserves our full attention, as opposed to trying to cover all that in a normal board meeting," said Funk.

The board agreed with Funk and planned to address the bond item at a future meeting.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.