Save Mount Diablo closes Krane Pond deal

Conservation group acquires high priority 'missing mile' property

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 26, 2023, 3:29 pm 0
View of the 6.69 acre Krane Property that was acquired this week by Save Mount Diablo. (Photo by Sean Burke courtesy Save Mount Diablo)

Organizers with Save Mount Diablo announced this week that they had successfully acquired the Krane Pond property that has been eyed by the organization since its inception in 1971.

The organization closed escrow on the acquisition of the property on Wednesday (Dec. 20) following a successful fundraising effort over the past year that garnered the $500,000 necessary to purchase the 6.69-acre site after an option agreement that was put in place last year.

The property has been a top priority for conservation due to the pond it encompasses as well as its position adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park, and next to a new housing development on an adjacent property that Save Mount Diablo organizers have seen as a foreboding sign of the property's future had it not been acquired by the organization.

The site is also part of what Save Mount Diablo organizers call the "missing mile," consisting of a number of unprotected properties on the mountain's northern peak.

Walt and Roseann Krane purchased the property in 1978, ultimately choosing to preserve the site and sell it to Mount Diablo rather than move forward with the family's original plans to build a house there.

While the pond on the property is small, Save Mount Diablo organizers note that it is of environmental significance due to its role as a rare, year-round water source for wildlife in the area.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

