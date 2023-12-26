Tri-Valley pavement quality maintains 'good' or better status

Dublin maintained its "very good" status despite dropping by two points from 82 to 80 between 2021 and 2022 following another two-point drop the year before.

All five incorporated communities continued to rank as "good" or better according to the MTC report's metrics, which rank communities' pavement quality on a scale of one to 100 points and classifies scores of 80 or higher as "very good" and scores of 70 to 79 as "good."

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) released its annual ranking of pavement conditions across the Bay Area on Nov. 15, which shows roads in San Ramon and Pleasanton maintaining their same score over the past three years, with scores for Dublin and Livermore roads falling slightly compared to the previous year. Danville's score remained the same following a one-point decrease between 2020 and 2021.

Pavement quality ratings in the Tri-Valley remained largely the same over past years according to an annual regional report on the topic, with Dublin continuing to rank the highest in the region despite seeing a dip in its score for the second year in a row.

The countywide average for Contra Costa was slightly above the Bay Area average at 68 points, while Alameda County came out to roughly the same average as the rest of the Bay Area at 67 points.

Danville's score of 79 means it tied with Los Altos Hills and Hillsborough, with Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon earning the same score of 78 as Foster City, Clayton, Menlo Park and Yountville.

Dublin was among just five communities in the "very good" category in the latest report, coming in behind Orinda at 84 points, Cupertino and Palo Alto at 83 points, and tying with Brentwood and Solano county at 80 points.

"The new pavement data continues to be a mixed bag," said MTC Chair Alfredo Pedroza. "The lack of progress toward our goal of bringing all the Bay Area’s streets and roads into a state of good repair is frustrating. At the same time, we’re encouraged that our counties and cities have been able to prevent large-scale deterioration."

The average score across the Bay Area in 2022 was behind the Tri-Valley communities, which came out 67 for the seventh year in a row, falling into the "fair" category according to MTC metrics.

Unincorporated Contra Costa County had an overall score of 70, marking a slight dip from 71 in 2021, with unincorporated Alameda County maintaining its score of 72 between 2021 and 2022.

The most recent score of 80 continues to place Dublin ahead of other Tri-Valley Communities. Danville ranked at 79 for the second year in a row after dropping below the "very good" threshold from 80 points in 2020. Livermore saw a one-point drop from 79 to 78 over the past year, coming in with the same score as San Ramon and Pleasanton, who have maintained scores of 78 over the past three years.

Tri-Valley pavement quality maintains 'good' or better status

Dublin roads continue to rank highest in region despite dip