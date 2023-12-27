BART board selects new president, keeps current VP for another year

The organizations were given over 1,300 toys, games, books and other items, along with $1,500 in various gift cards.

The annual toy drive is a collaboration between BART's external affairs office and the BART Police Department. The recipient nonprofit organizations chosen this year were the San Francisco-based Samoan Community Development Center, known as SCDC, and the Community Youth Center of San Francisco's Bayview branch.

Meeting for the final time this year, the board also recognized the contributions of volunteers who work with nonprofits that benefit the Samoan and entire Asian American and Pacific Islander community, who received toys for children in the community as part of a holiday donation campaign.

Director Bevan Dufty was chosen by colleagues as the next president on Dec. 21, but not before a brief debate on how the role was being assigned, with two other directors raising questions about the process and offering another nominee.

The board left the selection of the next leadership duo as its final action of the year. Outgoing president Janice Li made a motion for Dufty to succeed her, but Director Liz Ames questioned why the board was deviating from its past policy of elevating the vice president and only taking nominations for a new vice president.

"A lot of our Samoan Pacific Islander youth will be able to smile because of your generosity, because of you're looking out for us in the southeast sector [of San Francisco, because it's not every day, like I said, that the Samoan community is acknowledged, and the work that we do, so, we just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Tito said.

Li asked for clarification from the interim board counsel, who said that it was indeed a board policy but the board had the ability to override any of its policies and had frequently voted to do so.

Allen, who appeared at the meeting remotely, said she agreed with Ames that the board should follow its past practice of having an automatic elevation of the vice president, and only take nominees for a new vice president.

"I don't know what we're afraid of, but I do think there is something not right, that she could not be elected or nominated," Ames said.

She said Director Debora Allen had not been nominated for either leadership role in her time on the board.

"One of the most important things that we have to focus on is the transition," Dufty said. "We're letting a new generation come and become BART directors," he said.

The board has an unusually high number of upcoming vacancies, with four of the five members up for reelection in 2024 declining to run again, including Dufty.

Allen nominated Ames for the role of vice president, but the motion did not receive a second. Mark Foley, the current vice president, was then unanimously selected to continue in the role, with Allen again unable to cast a vote due to technical difficulties.

Allen said that those without leadership experience could never gain it if they were kept out of leadership roles, which could hurt equity in the board's leadership. Dufty, a former San Francisco supervisor, was elected to the BART board in 2016 and again in 2020 and was previously the board's president in 2019. His district 9 includes part of San Francisco, and Allen said that San Francisco's representative was getting the leadership role too often.

"I am so proud of the work this agency does to support the Bay Area community," Dufty said. "I look forward to working hand in hand with the rest of the board in 2024."

Dufty was considered next and won seven votes. Allen's Zoom screen apparently froze, so she was not able to cast her vote for or against Dufty.

BART board selects new president, keeps current VP for another year

Questions arise after Allen fails to rise to leadership post again