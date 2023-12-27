News

Danville, San Ramon make list of top 25 wealthiest U.S. communities

Dublin (26th), Pleasanton (32nd) rank in top 50

by Jeanita Lyman

The San Ramon Valley's incorporated communities are among the wealthiest in the nation, according to a new ranking based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which analyzed communities based on factors including median household income and home value.

The list of the country's richest cities was produced by the financial news and analysis site 24/7 Wall St., which based the rankings on data from the 2022 American Community Survey that has been released by the census bureau in recent months. According to their findings, Danville was ranked as the 17th wealthiest community in the country, and San Ramon came in at 25th.

Danville's median household income was $181,453 according to the report, with its median home value coming out to $1,252,400 -- the 22nd highest of the 1,826 communities ranked in the report.

San Ramon's median household income was $173,519, with a median home value of $1,063.200 making homes in the city the 37th most expensive in the communities ranked.

Additional factors included in the rankings of the report consisted of the percentage of adults with bachelor's degrees or higher and the percentage of residents receiving government food assistance via SNAP.

Danville and San Ramon were estimated to have nearly the same number of adults with four-year degrees -- 70.4% in Danville and 70.3% in San Ramon. Both communities also ranked low on the SNAP recipiency rate, with just 1% of residents receiving assistance via the program in Danville and 2% of residents in San Ramon.

While Danville and San Ramon were the only Tri-Valley communities to make the top 25 of the ranking, Pleasanton and Dublin were also among the top 50 richest communities according to the same report, with Dublin coming in right behind San Ramon at No. 26.

Dublin's median household income was at $171,168 with a median home value of 983,000. Pleasanton was ranked at 32, with a median household income of $167,932 and a median home value of $1,116,800.

