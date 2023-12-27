News

Staff Picks: My Favorite Story and My Best Story of 2023

by DanvilleSanRamon editorial board

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 27, 2023, 11:56 am
Freelance photographer Chuck Deckert picked this photo of new Alameda County Fair Board Director Heather McGrail in the stables area at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton in June as his Best Photo of 2023. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

We asked our editorial team to reflect on their coverage of the Tri-Valley during 2023 and select what they felt was their favorite story and their best story of the year.

Here are their picks...

Jeremy Walsh, editorial director

Best: Search for Sydney West back in spotlight after TV show feature

Favorite: In their time of need -- 25 years since Pleasanton came together to support Olson family

Cierra Bailey, editor

Best: Driving out catalytic converter theft

Favorite: Beware! Surviving Pirates of Emerson

Jeanita Lyman, staff reporter

Best: Putting Narcan onto Tri-Valley school campuses

Favorite: Watching the wheels of progress in Tri-Valley transit

Christian Trujano, staff reporter

Best: Paying public educators

Favorite: An appropriate education

Nicole Gonzales, staff reporter

Best: Being funny never gets old

Favorite: An operatic take on an American classic

Dennis Miller, sports columnist, Pleasanton Preps

Best: Thinking back on my mistake raising a standout youth athlete

Favorite: 2023 Pleasanton Mile could be seminal moment in fair racing history

This was freelance photographer Chuck Deckert selected this as his Favorite Photo of 2023: Open Heart Kitchen senior meal volunteer Debbie Orecchia ladles soup during service at the Pleasanton Senior Center in August. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

Chuck Deckert, freelance photographer

Best: Carrying on the legacy (cover photo)

Favorite: Fighting hunger (inside lead photo)

Tim Hunt, blogger, Tim Talk

Best: Adding pro wrestling at 32?

Favorite: New hearts, new actions show lives transformed by Jesus

Deborah Grossman, blogger, Tri-Valley Foodist

Best: Eating retro with TV dinners

Favorite: Food adventures at the Livermore Downtown Farmers' Market

Monith Ilavarasan, blogger, Notes on the Valley

Best: Cities should not subsidize sports teams

Favorite: A trip back east

Chandrama Anderson, blogger, Couple's Net

Best: I Do, I Don't -- One reason feelings matter

Favorite: Are you under-involved in your relationship?

Sherry Listgarten, blogger, A New Shade of Green

Best: Bay Area to begin phasing out gas heaters this decade

Favorite: Hoover panelists denounce climate misinformation while spreading it

