Staff Picks: My Favorite Story and My Best Story of 2023

We asked our editorial team to reflect on their coverage of the Tri-Valley during 2023 and select what they felt was their favorite story and their best story of the year.
Here are their picks...
Jeremy Walsh, editorial director
Best: Search for Sydney West back in spotlight after TV show feature
Favorite: In their time of need -- 25 years since Pleasanton came together to support Olson family
Cierra Bailey, editor
Best: Driving out catalytic converter theft
Favorite: Beware! Surviving Pirates of Emerson
Jeanita Lyman, staff reporter
Best: Putting Narcan onto Tri-Valley school campuses
Favorite: Watching the wheels of progress in Tri-Valley transit
Christian Trujano, staff reporter
Best: Paying public educators
Favorite: An appropriate education
Nicole Gonzales, staff reporter
Best: Being funny never gets old
Favorite: An operatic take on an American classic
Dennis Miller, sports columnist, Pleasanton Preps
Best: Thinking back on my mistake raising a standout youth athlete
Favorite: 2023 Pleasanton Mile could be seminal moment in fair racing history
Chuck Deckert, freelance photographer
Best: Carrying on the legacy (cover photo)
Favorite: Fighting hunger (inside lead photo)
Tim Hunt, blogger, Tim Talk
Best: Adding pro wrestling at 32?
Favorite: New hearts, new actions show lives transformed by Jesus
Deborah Grossman, blogger, Tri-Valley Foodist
Best: Eating retro with TV dinners
Favorite: Food adventures at the Livermore Downtown Farmers' Market
Monith Ilavarasan, blogger, Notes on the Valley
Best: Cities should not subsidize sports teams
Favorite: A trip back east
Chandrama Anderson, blogger, Couple's Net
Best: I Do, I Don't -- One reason feelings matter
Favorite: Are you under-involved in your relationship?
Sherry Listgarten, blogger, A New Shade of Green
Best: Bay Area to begin phasing out gas heaters this decade
Favorite: Hoover panelists denounce climate misinformation while spreading it
