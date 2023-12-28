DanvilleSanRamon's Top 23 Stories of 2023

Here were our 23 most-read stories written in 2023, based on data for DanvilleSanRamon.com.
1. 'The Gems of Ruby Hill' -- Pleasanton residents star in new reality TV show
2. Sheriff's office investigating possible murder-suicide in Danville
3. Police: Man killed in attempted robbery at apartment complex in Pleasanton
4. Stoneridge Shopping Center welcoming seven new stores
5. Behring estate hits the market in Blackhawk for nearly $25M
6. Police identify Walnut Creek man whose accomplice died in shooting during attempted robbery
7. Report: Dublin home prices drop at sharpest rate in nation
8. Suspects arrested following theft at Ulta Beauty store in San Ramon
9. San Ramon teens win five-figure scholarships
10. Pleasanton council approves 360-unit multi-family development at Stoneridge Shopping Center
11. Rainstorm wreaks havoc on roads, residents in Tri-Valley
12. Danville man, two youth found dead in home in possible murder-suicide
13. Chow Food Bar exiting City Center Bishop Ranch
14. Driver killed in solo crash on Camino Tassajara in Danville
15. Coroner identifies man fatally struck in Walnut Creek crash
16. San Ramon student heading to National Spelling Bee
17. Bay Club acquires Crow Canyon Country Club
18. San Ramon woman opening newest Paris Baguette location next year
19. Coroner IDs San Ramon brothers killed in fiery crash in Dublin
20. Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza
21. Contra Costa attorney indicted for alleged role in biggest criminal fraud scheme in area's history
22. I-680 northbound closure postponed to final three weekends in February
23. San Ramon teen arrested after gunfire along Bollinger Canyon Road
Editor's note: The rankings above represent page views on PleasantonWeekly.com articles in the calendar year 2023 through Dec. 15. We decided to focus our list on stories written in 2023, but there were actually two articles from past years that ranked in our Top 23 for page views this year...
* What happens to 4-H animals after the Fair? at No. 19 (originally published June 30, 2013)
* San Ramon Valley safari at No. 23 (originally published June 13, 2011)
