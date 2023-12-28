DanvilleSanRamon's Top 23 Stories of 2023

15. Coroner identifies man fatally struck in Walnut Creek crash

16. San Ramon student heading to National Spelling Bee

17. Bay Club acquires Crow Canyon Country Club

18. San Ramon woman opening newest Paris Baguette location next year

19. Coroner IDs San Ramon brothers killed in fiery crash in Dublin

20. Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza

21. Contra Costa attorney indicted for alleged role in biggest criminal fraud scheme in area's history

22. I-680 northbound closure postponed to final three weekends in February

23. San Ramon teen arrested after gunfire along Bollinger Canyon Road

Editor's note: The rankings above represent page views on PleasantonWeekly.com articles in the calendar year 2023 through Dec. 15. We decided to focus our list on stories written in 2023, but there were actually two articles from past years that ranked in our Top 23 for page views this year...

* What happens to 4-H animals after the Fair? at No. 19 (originally published June 30, 2013)

* San Ramon Valley safari at No. 23 (originally published June 13, 2011)