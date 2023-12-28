News

DanvilleSanRamon's Top 23 Stories of 2023

by DanvilleSanRamon editorial board

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 28, 2023, 10:16 pm 0
Here were our 23 most-read stories written in 2023, based on data for DanvilleSanRamon.com.

1. 'The Gems of Ruby Hill' -- Pleasanton residents star in new reality TV show

2. Sheriff's office investigating possible murder-suicide in Danville

3. Police: Man killed in attempted robbery at apartment complex in Pleasanton

4. Stoneridge Shopping Center welcoming seven new stores

5. Behring estate hits the market in Blackhawk for nearly $25M

6. Police identify Walnut Creek man whose accomplice died in shooting during attempted robbery

7. Report: Dublin home prices drop at sharpest rate in nation

8. Suspects arrested following theft at Ulta Beauty store in San Ramon

9. San Ramon teens win five-figure scholarships

10. Pleasanton council approves 360-unit multi-family development at Stoneridge Shopping Center

11. Rainstorm wreaks havoc on roads, residents in Tri-Valley

12. Danville man, two youth found dead in home in possible murder-suicide

13. Chow Food Bar exiting City Center Bishop Ranch

14. Driver killed in solo crash on Camino Tassajara in Danville

15. Coroner identifies man fatally struck in Walnut Creek crash

16. San Ramon student heading to National Spelling Bee

17. Bay Club acquires Crow Canyon Country Club

18. San Ramon woman opening newest Paris Baguette location next year

19. Coroner IDs San Ramon brothers killed in fiery crash in Dublin

20. Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza

21. Contra Costa attorney indicted for alleged role in biggest criminal fraud scheme in area's history

22. I-680 northbound closure postponed to final three weekends in February

23. San Ramon teen arrested after gunfire along Bollinger Canyon Road

Editor's note: The rankings above represent page views on PleasantonWeekly.com articles in the calendar year 2023 through Dec. 15. We decided to focus our list on stories written in 2023, but there were actually two articles from past years that ranked in our Top 23 for page views this year...

* What happens to 4-H animals after the Fair? at No. 19 (originally published June 30, 2013)

* San Ramon Valley safari at No. 23 (originally published June 13, 2011)

