Ebony Alerts debut in January to draw attention to missing women and children of color

The California Highway Patrol and other agencies will soon add another tool to their belts to help locate missing people. Beginning in January, Ebony Alerts will debut to highlight missing Black children and young adults between the ages of 12 and 25.

State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) introduced the bill and his office says the alerts are the first of their kind in the nation.

The statistics are indeed alarming. According to the Black and Missing Foundation -- a nonprofit that brings awareness to missing people of color -- Blacks make up 14% of the U.S. population but represent 38% of the missing children in the country.

"Our Black children and young women are disproportionately represented on the lists of missing persons," Bradford said in a statement released by his office after his bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year. "This is heartbreaking and painful for so many families and a public crisis for our entire state. The Ebony Alert can change this."

A larger percentage of missing Black children are classified as "runaways" in comparison to white children, who are classified as "missing," according to the Black and Missing Foundation. This discrepancy affects the information being sent out in Amber Alerts, which notify the public of missing children that are seen to be at risk.