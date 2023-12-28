News

San Ramon police officers possibly exposed to fentanyl released from hospital after four hours

Originally reported elevated heart rate, dizziness, weakness amid narcotics case

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Two San Ramon police officers hospitalized Wednesday for precautionary reasons after possibly being exposed to fentanyl were released from the hospital after four hours.

Police on Wednesday arrested two people in the parking lot of the Safeway store at 2505 San Ramon Valley Blvd. after receiving an 11 a.m. report that someone was passed out in a car. Police found narcotics and a loaded gun in the car.

Police said two officers at the scene experienced elevated heart rates and were taken to San Ramon Regional Medical Center "for precautionary reasons, due to their elevated heart rates, dizziness and weakness," police said on social media.

"We are happy to report both officers were released after being observed for roughly four hours by medical personnel," police said, in a statement.

Police didn't specify how the officers might have been exposed to the suspected fentanyl or whether they tested positive for the drug.

Part of the parking lot was closed for several hours while firefighters decontaminated the scene.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Vacaville and a 27-year-old woman from Cottonwood in Shasta County on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of a loaded firearm without a serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

