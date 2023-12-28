There's a fungus among us: East Bay Parks puts out annual wild mushroom warning

The Golden Chanterelle may be the state's new official mushroom, but the East Bay Regional Park District is reminding residents that some fungi are best appreciated for their beauty, not taste.

The park district sent out its annual wild mushroom warning last Friday as winter rains spur spores and mushrooms begin popping up.

There are two kinds that both people and pets need especially to avoid, and their names say it all: the death cap (Amanita phalloides) and the western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata).

Both of these mushrooms contain amatoxins, which are molecules that are deadly to most animals -- even primates like us. Symptoms don't appear until up to 12 hours later, making them a great plot element in an Agatha Christie novel but causing extreme gastrointestinal distress that progresses to liver and kidney failure to anyone who ingests them.

According to Dave Mason, public information supervisor for the park district, these species are responsible for most cases of mushroom poisonings in California.