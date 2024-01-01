BART train derails, catches fire in East Bay; some passengers hurt

BART officials said in an afternoon update that some passengers were taken for medical evaluation after a train car derailed and caught fire Monday morning near Orinda.

The transit agency had initially reported that no one was injured after the derailment, which happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the eastbound Yellow Line between the Lafayette and Orinda stations.

"A number of people were transported to medical facilities for evaluation following this incident. Based on those initial reports from first responders there were no major injuries," BART said in a noon update.

The exact number of those getting medical attention hasn't been released.

Two cars were reported to be on fire after the derailment and the Orinda Fire Department extinguished the flames.