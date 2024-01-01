News

BART train derails, catches fire in East Bay; some passengers hurt

Bus bridge established to help Yellow Line riders

by Bay City News Service

Mon, Jan 1, 2024, 1:41 pm
BART officials said in an afternoon update that some passengers were taken for medical evaluation after a train car derailed and caught fire Monday morning near Orinda.

The transit agency had initially reported that no one was injured after the derailment, which happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the eastbound Yellow Line between the Lafayette and Orinda stations.

"A number of people were transported to medical facilities for evaluation following this incident. Based on those initial reports from first responders there were no major injuries," BART said in a noon update.

The exact number of those getting medical attention hasn't been released.

Two cars were reported to be on fire after the derailment and the Orinda Fire Department extinguished the flames.

The Orinda and Lafayette BART stations are closed on Monday afternoon and there is no train service between Rockridge and Walnut Creek.

BART officials said in the noon update that a bus bridge is being provided to cover the affected route. Passengers traveling from SFO will need to offboard at Rockridge, and board a bus to the Walnut Creek station.

Passengers traveling from Antioch will need to offboard at Walnut Creek and take a bus to the Rockridge station. AC Transit is providing free bus service to cover BART station stops between Walnut Creek and Rockridge following a train derailment on New Year's Day in Orinda, officials said.

