Danville chamber launches 'Women's Enterprise Initiative'

The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new program this year aimed at supporting women's business leadership, with the organization currently seeking applicants and sponsors.
The Women's Enterprise Initiative was announced by the chamber on Dec. 26, with applications to participate in the program now open ahead of the first session, which is set to kick off in February.
"Our goal is for female entrepreneurs and professionals to gain new skills and connections with community leaders and peers that enable them to thrive in their industries and serve as driving forces of economic growth and diversity in our region," chamber organizers said in the announcement.
Education and mentorship provided in the program is set to focus on areas including financial planning, marketing, and project management, with a total of six sessions scheduled this year.
Applications are open to all genders, with the goal of specifically supporting and uplifting women entrepreneurs in growing industries such as technology, retail, dining, and health and wellness.
The program was launched in response to a growing number of women business owners that the chamber has seen in recent years.
"Over the last two years, our Chamber has experienced tangible growth by welcoming 126 new members -- 93 of whom are women entrepreneurs," said Brittany Riley, chair-elect for the chamber. "The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to launch this new initiative designed to teach practical business skills to entrepreneurs in Danville and surrounding areas. We welcome all to apply and become a part of it."
The program is being financially sponsored by the Three Valleys Community Foundation, with other sponsors so far including Contra Costa County and the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District as well as Comerica Bank, Lara George Photography and the Doyle Quane Law Group.
Applications for program participants are open through Jan. 31. The fee for the program is $150 for chamber members and $300 for non-members.
In addition to members of the Danville community, the program is open to those with businesses throughout the valley, including San Ramon, Alamo, Blackhawk and other portions of unincorporated Contra Costa County.
The chamber is also continuing to seek additional sponsors, who can get involved by contacting chamber CEO and president Judy Lloyd at 925-837-4400 or ceo@danvilleareachamber.com.
