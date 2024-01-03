Danville chamber launches 'Women's Enterprise Initiative'

The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new program this year aimed at supporting women's business leadership, with the organization currently seeking applicants and sponsors.

The Women's Enterprise Initiative was announced by the chamber on Dec. 26, with applications to participate in the program now open ahead of the first session, which is set to kick off in February.

"Our goal is for female entrepreneurs and professionals to gain new skills and connections with community leaders and peers that enable them to thrive in their industries and serve as driving forces of economic growth and diversity in our region," chamber organizers said in the announcement.

Education and mentorship provided in the program is set to focus on areas including financial planning, marketing, and project management, with a total of six sessions scheduled this year.

Applications are open to all genders, with the goal of specifically supporting and uplifting women entrepreneurs in growing industries such as technology, retail, dining, and health and wellness.