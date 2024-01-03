Investigation ongoing into triple-fatal freeway crash; coroner IDs victims

California Highway Patrol officers continue their investigation into a devastating wreck that killed three family members and injured five others on Interstate 680 in the Tri-Valley two weeks ago.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed the three women who died were 62-year-old Josefa Chagolla, 26-year-old Evangelina Valenzuela-Chagolla and 21-year-old Johnessa Espinoza -- all of Sacramento.

Family members said on social media that Josefa "Joanne" Chagolla was the grandmother of Espinoza and "Evee" Valenzuela-Chagolla, who was the mother of four young children.

They were among eight people, reportedly all extended family members, traveling inside a 2004 Honda Pilot that crashed amid rainy conditions on southbound I-680 between Sunol and Pleasanton just after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

The driver, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that the SUV experienced a tire blowout, which led to it veering to the left, riding up the jersey wall and then traveling out-of-control to the right across all of the lanes before clipping the sloped curb edge of the freeway, going airborne, broadsiding a tree and coming to rest down an embankment, according to the CHP.