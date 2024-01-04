News

Community Briefs: Discover Diablo hikes begin | SRVUSD hiring event | Youth Hall of Fame nominations | Downtown catalyst project bidding

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

View of the Twin Ponds Loop Trail that is set to be the first outing for this year's Discover Diablo program. (Photo by Cooper Ogden courtesy Save Mount Diablo)

Save Mount Diablo's Discover Diablo program is kicking off this weekend, with the first hike in the series scheduled for this weekend if weather permits.

The first hike in this year's program is a moderate, 3.5-mile trek on the Twin Ponds Loop Trail in Walnut Creek Open Space.

Participants are set to start the trip from the gate at the end of Rockspring Place in Walnut Creek at 9 a.m., with the full event expected to last until noon.

Organizers noted that the hike will be canceled in the event of heavy rain.

Registration is required for the free event, with participation capped at 20 people total.

SRVUSD hiring event

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is seeking additional child nutrition staff, with a hiring event announced this week aimed at drawing interest and awareness about the department.

Jobs are available for a range of levels and positions in the nutrition program according to the district, with pay ranging from $16.37 per hour to $22.71 per hour.

The event is set for Monday (Jan. 8) from 3-6 p.m. at 3280 Crow Canyon Road. in San Ramon. More information is available here.

Youth Hall of Fame nominations

The nomination period is now underway for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' annual Youth Hall of Fame awards, with the winners set to be recognized as part of the festivities and accolades at the 30th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration on March 26.

The county is seeking nominees who are 12-years-old to 18-years-old and who are exemplars of the five award categories: good samaritan, volunteerism, teamwork, leadership and civic engagement, and perseverance.

Nominations are open through Feb. 6. More information is available here.

Downtown catalyst project bidding

The Town of Danville has announced that officials are now soliciting and considering proposals for the Downtown Master Plan Catalyst Project.

The estimated $4 million catalyst project is part of the town's capital improvement program, and aimed at improving pedestrian safety and implementing traffic calming and landscaping improvements at intersections between School Street and Linda Mesa Avenue on Hartz Avenue.

Proposals are being accepted through Feb. 13, with construction on the project set to begin this spring.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.