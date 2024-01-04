Community Briefs: Discover Diablo hikes begin | SRVUSD hiring event | Youth Hall of Fame nominations | Downtown catalyst project bidding

Save Mount Diablo's Discover Diablo program is kicking off this weekend, with the first hike in the series scheduled for this weekend if weather permits.

The first hike in this year's program is a moderate, 3.5-mile trek on the Twin Ponds Loop Trail in Walnut Creek Open Space.

Participants are set to start the trip from the gate at the end of Rockspring Place in Walnut Creek at 9 a.m., with the full event expected to last until noon.

Organizers noted that the hike will be canceled in the event of heavy rain.

Registration is required for the free event, with participation capped at 20 people total.