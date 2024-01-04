News

Employee parking permit fees return to downtown Danville

Years-long permit fee waiver ended with 2024's arrival; two-week grace period now in effect

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 4, 2024, 5:38 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Zoning and rates for annual parking permits under the Downtown Employee Parking Permit program. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

Employees in downtown Danville will no longer receive fee waivers for annual parking permits as part of the town's Downtown Employee Parking Permit program starting this year, with fees being reinstated as of Monday following a town council decision last fall.

Town of Danville logo.

The Town Council voted in September to reinstate fees for the parking program following several years of a fee waiver that was implemented during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic among efforts to support local businesses and employees.

The Downtown Employee Parking Permit program was first established in 2010 with the aim of providing low-cost parking permits to business owners and employees downtown. The fee was waived for the outermost zone furthest from downtown on Hartz avenue in 2017, with the other two zones seeing fee waivers starting in 2020.

The council voted in September to reinstate fees for all three zones in a resolution that went into effect this week. Permits are now available for a fee, with a two-week grace period underway before enforcement begins.

Despite the return of the fee for permitting, the program continues to be aimed at providing a low-cost option for employees and business owners downtown to secure parking near their work.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Annual permit fees are set at $25 for Zone 3 on the outskirts of downtown, with fees for zones 1 and 2 in the downtown core set at $50 – the same rates that were in effect for all three zones as of 2016.

The town's police department requires proof of employment for the downtown permits, which include a sticker that is required to be visible on the windshield of vehicles. Proof of employment must be verified by DPD either online or in person at the Town Offices at 510 La Gonda Way.

More information and online permitting is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Employee parking permit fees return to downtown Danville

Years-long permit fee waiver ended with 2024's arrival; two-week grace period now in effect

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 4, 2024, 5:38 am

Employees in downtown Danville will no longer receive fee waivers for annual parking permits as part of the town's Downtown Employee Parking Permit program starting this year, with fees being reinstated as of Monday following a town council decision last fall.

The Town Council voted in September to reinstate fees for the parking program following several years of a fee waiver that was implemented during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic among efforts to support local businesses and employees.

The Downtown Employee Parking Permit program was first established in 2010 with the aim of providing low-cost parking permits to business owners and employees downtown. The fee was waived for the outermost zone furthest from downtown on Hartz avenue in 2017, with the other two zones seeing fee waivers starting in 2020.

The council voted in September to reinstate fees for all three zones in a resolution that went into effect this week. Permits are now available for a fee, with a two-week grace period underway before enforcement begins.

Despite the return of the fee for permitting, the program continues to be aimed at providing a low-cost option for employees and business owners downtown to secure parking near their work.

Annual permit fees are set at $25 for Zone 3 on the outskirts of downtown, with fees for zones 1 and 2 in the downtown core set at $50 – the same rates that were in effect for all three zones as of 2016.

The town's police department requires proof of employment for the downtown permits, which include a sticker that is required to be visible on the windshield of vehicles. Proof of employment must be verified by DPD either online or in person at the Town Offices at 510 La Gonda Way.

More information and online permitting is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.