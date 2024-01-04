Employee parking permit fees return to downtown Danville

Employees in downtown Danville will no longer receive fee waivers for annual parking permits as part of the town's Downtown Employee Parking Permit program starting this year, with fees being reinstated as of Monday following a town council decision last fall.

The Town Council voted in September to reinstate fees for the parking program following several years of a fee waiver that was implemented during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic among efforts to support local businesses and employees.

The Downtown Employee Parking Permit program was first established in 2010 with the aim of providing low-cost parking permits to business owners and employees downtown. The fee was waived for the outermost zone furthest from downtown on Hartz avenue in 2017, with the other two zones seeing fee waivers starting in 2020.

The council voted in September to reinstate fees for all three zones in a resolution that went into effect this week. Permits are now available for a fee, with a two-week grace period underway before enforcement begins.

Despite the return of the fee for permitting, the program continues to be aimed at providing a low-cost option for employees and business owners downtown to secure parking near their work.