Twist and Shout! Beatles fans in Tri-Valley rejoice

During the performance, BritBeat undergoes six outfit changes to stay true to the Beatles' different eras throughout their career, including the early Cavern Club era, the Rubber Soul era, through to the Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras as well.

Tribute band BritBeat takes to the stage this Saturday (Jan. 6) at 8 p.m. as the first Bankhead performance of the year, transporting the audience on a trip back in time to hear Beatles classics like "She Loves You", "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and "Twist and Shout" brought to life once again.

Two shows highlighting the work of the iconic foursome will take place at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore this month.

During their active recording and touring period, The Beatles managed to produce over 12 albums, secure worldwide fame and establish an enduring legacy as one of the most influential music groups of all time.

Freiman has given lectures on The Beatles and their music across the nation. In 2012, he taught a course titled "The Beatles in the studio" at Yale University, his alma mater. The 2013 book "All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Beatles Release" by Freiman also goes into detail about their intricate and complex career.

"His lectures have entertained audiences of musicians and non-musicians alike, from pre-teenagers to octogenarians. Once you have attended one of Freiman's presentations, you'll never listen to The Beatles or any other music the same way again," they added.

"He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions," Bankhead reps said. "Scott's multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles' recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles' groundbreaking albums and songs."

In his lecture, Freiman covers these events and discusses recording techniques used by the band, as well as their lasting impact on music.

According to Freiman's work, the period was a significant time in Beatles history. During this time the four members went through drastic changes professionally, personally and musically: the death of their beloved manager, creating their record label Apple Corps and traveling to India for in-depth meditation studies.

"Deconstructing The Beatles' White Album" gives audience members an educational and informative look into the recording and songwriting of the band's 10th album. The 1968 self-titled release "The Beatles" -- commonly known as the White Album -- is a 30-song record featuring such works as "Blackbird" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps".

Then later in the month, composer and music producer Scott Freiman will host "Deconstructing The Beatles' White Album" on Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series at the Bankhead.

"You will experience an engaging and electrifying trip through the iconic music catalog of the band of the century, The Beatles," Bankhead reps added.

Twist and Shout! Beatles fans in Tri-Valley rejoice

Events at Bankhead Theater this month highlight work of iconic rock band