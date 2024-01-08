News

Get involved in your community

Make A Difference Festival highlights volunteer opportunities, emergency preparedness, wellness resources

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 8, 2024, 4:44 pm
The 2024 Make A Difference Festival will take place at the Pleasanton Senior Center on Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy Make A Difference Festival)

For many people in the Tri-Valley, they may have a desire to give back to their community in some form or another, but it can be difficult to find the time, energy or right organization to align themselves with.

Make A Difference Festival founder W. Ron Sutton is shown. Sutton co-founded the event 25 years ago with fellow community member Jerri long to help residents "get connected and stay connected." (Photo courtesy Make A Difference Festival)

The Make A Difference Festival -- a yearly gathering of dozens of local nonprofits -- removes many of those barriers.

This year, more than three-dozen of the most impactful Tri-Valley community organizations will be present, shedding light on their causes and connecting with volunteers. Residents can attend the free event this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the Pleasanton Senior Center.

Community members W. Ron Sutton and Jerri Long co-founded the nonprofit Make A Difference, Today & Always and its annual event 25 years ago as a way for residents to "get connected and stay connected" with volunteer opportunities near them. The Make A Difference for Pleasanton Festival has since helped connect hundreds of Tri-Valley adults, families and teenagers with organizations.

"We founded the Make A Difference Festival years ago because we want people to get connected and stay connected with the community and here we are," Sutton said.

"In one day, visitors to the festival can learn the many ways local organizations are working year-round to make our community even better. Visitors also can get valuable tips about safety and emergency preparedness, plus wellness," Sutton added.

Tri-Valley Guide Dogs Puppy Raisers is shown speaking with community members at the 2019 Make A Difference Festival in Pleasanton. (Photo courtesy Make A Difference Festival)

The nonprofit operates the one-day festival in partnership with other entities like the city of Pleasanton, Pleasanton Unified School District, Community of Character Collaborative and others.

Organizers said the 2023 event was the most successful festival to date, having over 900 visitors.

A section of the festival will feature resources specifically for high school students looking to fulfill community service hours. These include Museum on Main, Valley Humane Society, the city library and Go Green Initiative.

New to this year's event, teenagers wanting community service credits will be able to engage in day-of activities such as sorting crayons (for The Crayon Initiative), tying fleece blankets or making greeting cards for military families.

A safety and emergency preparedness section will give visitors information about how to create a 72-hour survival kit, store water, protect important items or prepare for earthquakes.

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department has an active community emergency response team, another returning vendor of this event. The program trains, supports and distributes resources for members of the community to effectively handle emergency situations in the event of disaster. Volunteers with CERT learn team organization, emergency medical care and search-and-rescue procedures.

Residents can find organizations supporting various causes at the festival, from wellness to emergency preparedness to environmental issues. (Photo courtesy Make A Difference Festival)

Tracy Hein, emergency services manager with LPFD, represented the CERT booth at the 2023 Make A Difference Festival.

"Taking part in this event is great," Hein said. "It gives us an opportunity to promote our community emergency response team which is a critical asset and resource to the city of Pleasanton area. Volunteering is an opportunity for you to help other people so we encourage it."

According to Make A Difference organizers, there will be health and wellness booths like Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and Axis Community Health.

HERS supports individuals that have been impacted by breast cancer. The organization provides post-surgical products and other services.

"Our ability to serve breast cancer patients depends greatly on community volunteers," said Tina Fernandez Steckler, who has previously attended the Make A Difference Festival as part of HERS. "We have many volunteer opportunities throughout the year including fulfilling administrative tasks at our Fremont and San Leandro locations, and representing our nonprofit at community events such as health fairs."

Visitors will be encouraged to sign the "50/50 Pledge" that states, "I pledge to spend at least 50 hours in community service, and to spend 50 more hours with my family in the next year."

Visitors of the Make a Difference Festival are able to sign the iconic logo banner that was first used 25 years ago for the events debut. (Image courtesy Make a Difference For Pleasanton)

The Planting Love Project, a returning organization, is a program where participants are able to anonymously gift plants to strangers. Founded to lift spirits and create a feeling of connectedness, the organization believes small acts of kindness can have an enormously positive effect for the larger community.

Capt. Kurt Schlehuber shared remarks with the public on behalf of the Pleasanton Police Department while at the 2023 festival.

"The Pleasanton Police Department is dedicated to working with the community it serves. Our programs build relationships between the men and women of the police department and the Pleasanton community," Schlehuber said. "Various services and programs are offered to help educate, inform and empower our community members."

"We really enjoy this event, it's a pleasure to be here every year representing the PD. Our volunteers are out here speaking with the community," he added. "If people want to make a difference, we have a very robust volunteer program. It's nice because it's a chance for us to answer questions about what we do in general too."

In addition to their information booth, PPD will be showing live police dog demonstrations throughout the day.

"We love coming to the Make A Difference Festival because this a great place for us to find people who are interested in giving back to the community," said Lori Carducci, coordinator for the adult literacy program at the Pleasanton Public Library. The library branch plans to host a booth again this year.

"Our program focuses on helping adults who are learning English as a second language -- we're always looking for adult volunteers to help us do that," she added.

The Make A Difference for Pleasanton Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 13) at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd. To find out more, visit the organization's website at www.mad4p.org.

Guests of the 2019 Make A Difference Festival walk around looking at various boots. Dozens of local organizations participate each year to connect with community members. (Photo courtesy Make A Difference Festival)

Festival participants

Agape Villages Foster Family Agency

Alameda County CASA

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

Assistance League of Amador Valley

Axis Community Health

Big Bay Ray

Blankets 4 Kids

City of Pleasanton Library-Recreation Department

CityServe Cares

Donor Network West

Everytown For Gun Safety/Be SMART For Kids

Go Green Initiative

Guide Dogs for the Blind - Pleasanton Puppy Raisers

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation

Jewish Family and Community Services of the East Bay

Just Serve

Little Miracles, Inc.

Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club

Lynnewood United Methodist Church

Museum On Main

NAMI Tri-Valley

Open Heart Kitchen

PACE

Planting Love Project

Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council

Pleasanton North Rotary

Pleasanton Partnership in Education Foundation

Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association

Special Olympics

Spectrum Services

Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley

Sunflower Hill

Three Valleys Community Foundation

Tri-Valley REACH

Tri-Valley Evening Rotary

Tri-Valley Haven

Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance

Twice Loved

Valley Humane Society

