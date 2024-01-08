Southbound I-680 set to close through Pleasanton for entire MLK holiday weekend

The last time the department of transportation closed the large portion of the highway was back in early November in order to repair existing pavements and enhance safety, which are the same reasons Caltrans said it will be closing off the freeway again.

"This weekend closure will rehabilitate the pavement an entire year ahead of schedule, giving motorists a smooth ride starting in January 2024 instead of having to drive on deteriorated pavement until 2025," Caltrans said. "It also will accomplish the amount of work that otherwise would require an estimated 50 nighttime closures."

Access to southbound I-680 will be restricted in Pleasanton and Sunol but access to northbound I-680 will not be affected, Caltrans said.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 12) to 4 a.m. next Tuesday (Jan. 16), with the extra day because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday next Monday. In the case of rain, Caltrans said it will reschedule roadwork and notify the public, but as of Monday the closure plans remain intact.

Once again, southbound Interstate 680 will be fully closed for a weekend between the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton and Dublin down to Koopman Road in Sunol -- but this time, the closure will last an extra day compared to when it was closed in November, according to Caltrans.

"Caltrans is aware that the closures will impact the motoring public and measures are being taken to minimize inconvenience," Caltrans said. "Caltrans thanks the motoring public in advance for your patience as we work to improve I-680."

People coming west on I-580 from the Tracy area have the option to take Highway 84 and get back on southbound I-680 south of Calaveras Road as well.

Caltrans also said I-680 southbound drivers in either Concord or Walnut Creek can also go on Highway 4 to I-80 to southbound I-880. Those coming southbound on I-680 from Danville can either take westbound I-580 to Highway 238 to southbound I-880 or they can take eastbound I-580 to Highway 84 and hop back on southbound I-680 just south of Calaveras Road near Sunol.

Drivers going westbound on I-80 from Vacaville and Fairfield will have to remain on I-80 to southbound I-880. Motorists on I-680 south near the Benicia-Martinez Bridge can take I-780 west to the I-80 and then to southbound I-880.

Pleasanton and Sunol residents won't be the only ones affected by the closure as the rest of the East Bay will also have to deal with detours.

"Motorists on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680," according to Caltrans.

Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara told the Weekly that one important thing to note during the closure will be that southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road will be closed at Castlewood Drive, just like it was back in November.

"During the closure, the contractor will replace a portion of the existing deteriorated roadway with new pavement on southbound I-680, between the I-580/I-680 connector and Koopman Road," Caltrans said in the press release. "The work will repair deteriorating existing pavement and enhance motorist safety while reducing the number of nightly closures needed on the project."

Southbound I-680 set to close through Pleasanton for entire MLK holiday weekend

Caltrans provides further details, possible detour options