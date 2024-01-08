SRVUSD administrators to be recognized in regional awards

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has announced a list of administrators in the district who are set to compete for awards at the regional and potentially state level this year via the Association of California State Administrators.

Seven SRVUSD administrators were named winners of the Diablo Valley Charter of the ACSA, part of the association's Region 6, who are now being considered for awards at the regional level. Winners of the regional awards will go on to be considered for awards at the state level later this year.

"SRVUSD has dedicated administrators who put students first, and we are incredibly proud of this year's recipients who continue the tradition of excellence we are known for," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said. "They are a testament to the excellence, commitment, and innovation that moves us forward as a school district."

This year's Diablo Valley Charter winners from the district consist of Venture High School principal Lynsie Castellano for Secondary Principal of the Year; Neil Armstrong Elementary principal Jared Gagnon for Elementary Principal of the Year; communications director Ilana Israel Samuels for Central Office Administrator of the Year; Mona Keeler, assistant principal at Iron Horse Middle School as Secondary Co-Administrator of the Year; Kelsey Loecher, assistant principal at Bollinger Canyon Elementary School for Elementary Co-Educator of the Year; assistant director of special education Kate Nolda as Special Education Administrator of the Year; and former Monte Vista High School principal Janet Terranova as Retired Administrator of the Year.

The seven SRVUSD winners at the Diablo Valley Charter Level are among those throughout the ACSA's Region 6 who will compete for awards at the regional level, with winners set to be announced in February. Winners at the state level will be announced in April and recognized at a statewide ceremony in San Diego in November.