Take a seat at the table: Firehouse Arts Center switches floor to cafe-style

The Firehouse Arts Center has an all-new look for its crowded and eclectic set of shows over the next two months that the theater's managers hope will make audiences feel "closer to the heart of entertainment".

The city-owned venue in downtown Pleasanton has temporarily changed its traditional theater seating to a cafe-style arrangement on the floor level to evoke a more "intimate and engaging" atmosphere and an "unforgettable experience" for performers and patrons. The setup started with Lauryn Marie's concert last Saturday and will continue through next month.

"Patrons can expect an atmosphere that fosters closeness to the performers, an opportunity to mingle with fellow arts enthusiasts, and an amplified connection to the artistry on display," Firehouse officials said heading into the debut concert.

"We had a great turnout at the first show with the new seating arrangement. Lauryn Marie's performance matched perfectly with the cozy, intimate feeling of the cafe-style seating," city representative Nick Binzoni told the Weekly in reflection on Monday. "The audience really seemed to enjoy themselves, and we're eager to provide an exciting entertainment experience for audiences at our upcoming shows and events."

The fun carries on this Saturday night (Jan. 13) with the Americano Social Club performing their "Family Ruckus" variety show. "They will pull out all the stops with great music, singing, belly dancing, and much more. It's all about the incredible vibe where audiences love hanging out with each other just as much as enjoying the music," Firehouse reps said.