103 mph?! San Ramon police stop high-speed driver on city streets

The San Ramon Police Department recently shared that they had stopped and cited a driver on city streets who was recorded to be traveling over 100 mph, using the incident to warn about the risks of speeding in a social media post over the weekend.

SRPD officials posted the announcement and warning to their Facebook page on Saturday morning along with a picture of a white car of an unclear make and model behind a speed detector reading of 103 mph.

"A citation like this can suspend your license, increase your insurance costs and result in a very costly fine," SRPD officials said on Facebook.

While they noted that the incident occurred on city streets, police did not say where or when the driver was stopped, nor what specific penalties the driver faced. An SRPD spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday.