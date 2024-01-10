Glover named Board of Supervisors chair for final year in office

Federal Glover officially took over as chairperson of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, beginning his 24th and last year on the board.

Glover, who represents Hercules, Rodeo, Crockett, Martinez, Bay Point, Pacheco, Clyde, Pittsburg, and parts of Antioch and Marsh Creek in District 5, announced his retirement last month.

"As we head into 2024, we will focus on improving the quality of life for all county residents with the board's theme of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access" guiding our efforts," Glover said in a statement. "And as I reflect on my time as supervisor, I'm honored and humbled to continue representing the diverse communities of District 5 in my final year on the board. I'm excited about Contra Costa County's future and look forward to our work ahead."

Before serving on the board, Glover served as mayor and on the City Council of Pittsburg.

District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen is the board's new vice chairperson.