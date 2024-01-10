Glover named Board of Supervisors chair for final year in office

Federal Glover officially took over as chairperson of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, beginning his 24th and last year on the board.
Glover, who represents Hercules, Rodeo, Crockett, Martinez, Bay Point, Pacheco, Clyde, Pittsburg, and parts of Antioch and Marsh Creek in District 5, announced his retirement last month.
"As we head into 2024, we will focus on improving the quality of life for all county residents with the board's theme of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access" guiding our efforts," Glover said in a statement. "And as I reflect on my time as supervisor, I'm honored and humbled to continue representing the diverse communities of District 5 in my final year on the board. I'm excited about Contra Costa County's future and look forward to our work ahead."
Before serving on the board, Glover served as mayor and on the City Council of Pittsburg.
District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen is the board's new vice chairperson.
Glover became the board's first and only African American supervisor when he was elected in 2000. This year will be the fifth time he's served as chairperson.
Glover has served as chair of numerous county committees, including those focused on public protection, equity, Los Medanos health care operations, sustainability, the Northern Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee, and the Industrial Safety and Community Warning System Ad Hoc Committee.
Andersen represents Alamo, Blackhawk, Canyon, Danville, Diablo, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Rossmoor, San Ramon, Tassajara Valley, and parts of unincorporated Walnut Creek. She was first elected to the board in June 2012.
Andersen currently sits on 28 local and regional boards and commissions addressing planning, land use, transportation, pensions, mental health, health care, reuse and recycling, economic development, and public safety.
"I am proud to represent the residents of District 2 and continue my work as an advocate for the most vulnerable and for the health and safety of all residents in the county," Andersen said in a statement.
