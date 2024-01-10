Pleasanton Preps: EBAL basketball regular season will offer teams few chances to catch their breath

NEWS ALERT: Caltrans cancels I-680 closure due to rain forecast

The EBAL boys' league may be the deepest, toughest league in Northern California. On the girls' side, while not as deep, it is top heavy with some of the best teams in the northern half of the state.

That is the collective non-league records for the three teams at the end of their non-league season. But while in many cases those records might mean prohibitive favorites to win a league title, when it comes to the EBAL it is more of a "nice job, let's see how you do when league begins."

The East Bay Athletic League boys' and girls' basketball seasons start this week and the numbers 41-8 stood out for the two boys' varsity teams from Amador Valley and Foothill, as well as for the Foothill girls' varsity team.

The Falcons fell 2-1 in the rain at Clayton Valley on Jan. 6. The goal came from freshman Landon Yamashita off an an assist by sophomore Jack Leone.

Leading the way for Amador was the Krueger brothers, as the duo combined for 44 points.

I think you owe it to yourself to get out and see some EBAL basketball teams. It is going to be an amazing and fun season.

Week two gets tougher with Dublin and Monte Vista on the schedule, but it is week three when the Falcons face Cal and Carondelet that will be the litmus test.

The opening week of the EBAL season sets up nicely for the Falcons as they host a 3-12 Granada team to open on Tuesday and then have a bye Friday night as Livermore is once again not fielding a girls' team.

The Wolves are the defending EBAL champs, the Cougars are always among the top teams in the state, and the Grizzlies are always overshadowed by the top two but a good team and a tough out.

But even the lofty non-league record leaves the Falcons a distant fourth in expectations with 14-1 San Ramon Valley, Carondelet (12-2) and California (14-2) holding down the top three spots.

On the girls' side, Foothill is the story of the year through the non-league season at 14-2 entering league.

Anything less than a split will leave both teams behind the eight-ball for the regular season as you play each team once before a 10-team EBAL playoff follows the regular season.

This week, Amador is opening at California, with the Falcons at Granada. On Friday night, Amador plays host to De La Salle, with Foothill hosting Livermore.

Now in EBAL play, we will see right away how our two Pleasanton teams stack up.

Amador and Foothill did not play as tough of a non-league schedule as a lot of the other EBAL teams, but they did what they needed to do -- beat the teams you are supposed to beat.

When you have that many good teams in the league, it means there are few chances to catch your breath.

On the boys' side, only one of the 10 EBAL teams had a losing non-league record and that was Livermore at 6-10. Here was the of the rest of the league: Granada 13-1, De La Salle 13-3, Dublin 14-3, Monte Vista 15-1, San Ramon Valley 13-3, Dougherty Valley 11-5 and California 8-6.

Pleasanton Preps: EBAL basketball regular season will offer teams few chances to catch their breath

Amador and Foothill squads look to build on momentum from strong non-league campaigns

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 10, 2024, 5:08 am

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email acesmag@aol.com.