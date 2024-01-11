Comedian Kevin Pollak, guitarist Roy Rogers added to Bankhead schedule

Livermore Valley Arts officials announced two experienced entertainers as additions to the Bankhead Theater's calendar for the back half of the 2023-24 season.

Comedian and actor Kevin Pollak, known for his decades of standup and recognizable roles on screen, will be performing in downtown Livermore in mid-April. And eight-time Grammy Award nominee Roy Rogers, joined by his band The Delta Rhythm Kings, will take to the stage nearly a month later.

"Thrills from film and music ... These spring additions will be sure to bring delights on many levels at the Bankhead as the days become longer," LVA officials said in a press release last Friday.

Pollak, who grew up in San Francisco and San Jose, first made his mark as a standup comedian in the 1980s and '90s, in particular with razor-sharp impressions of actors such as Jack Nicholson, Christopher Walken, Alan Arkin and William Shatner.

His jump to the big screen as an actor was propelled by a supporting performance in "A Few Good Men" in 1992, which led to other roles in mainstream hits like "The Usual Suspects", "Casino" and "The Whole Nine Yards". In recent years, Pollak appeared in the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as the protagonist's ex-father-in-law. He has also become a noted director, podcaster and author.