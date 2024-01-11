Comedian Kevin Pollak, guitarist Roy Rogers added to Bankhead schedule

Livermore Valley Arts officials announced two experienced entertainers as additions to the Bankhead Theater's calendar for the back half of the 2023-24 season.
Comedian and actor Kevin Pollak, known for his decades of standup and recognizable roles on screen, will be performing in downtown Livermore in mid-April. And eight-time Grammy Award nominee Roy Rogers, joined by his band The Delta Rhythm Kings, will take to the stage nearly a month later.
"Thrills from film and music ... These spring additions will be sure to bring delights on many levels at the Bankhead as the days become longer," LVA officials said in a press release last Friday.
Pollak, who grew up in San Francisco and San Jose, first made his mark as a standup comedian in the 1980s and '90s, in particular with razor-sharp impressions of actors such as Jack Nicholson, Christopher Walken, Alan Arkin and William Shatner.
His jump to the big screen as an actor was propelled by a supporting performance in "A Few Good Men" in 1992, which led to other roles in mainstream hits like "The Usual Suspects", "Casino" and "The Whole Nine Yards". In recent years, Pollak appeared in the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as the protagonist's ex-father-in-law. He has also become a noted director, podcaster and author.
"A talent that has brought smiles and laughter to all of our faces during his illustrious career, the Bankhead is thrilled to be presenting Kevin Pollack in the Tri-Valley on April 19," LVA reps said.
Then on May 10, the Bankhead will now welcome Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings.
Led by Rogers, a Northern California native who is known as "one of the world's preeminent master Delta slide guitarists" with eight Grammy nominations to his name, the group has earned a reputation for a "deft ability to bring the house down during live shows," according to LVA officials. Rogers previously toured with John Lee Hooker and has collaborated with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana and Sammy Hagar.
The Delta Rhythm Kings features Steve Ehrmann on bass guitar and the Bay Area's Kevin Hayes, formerly of The Robert Cray Band, on drums -- both of whom have had decades-long careers behind their instruments.
General admission tickets for both new shows go on sale this Friday (Jan. 12), with LVA members having received early access starting last week. Visit livermorearts.org.
