Community Briefs: 'The Bubble Lady' in Danville | San Ramon Business and Community Roundtable | Dougherty Station studio rentals

Business and Community Roundtable

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce's first Business and Community Roundtable of the new year is set to feature a presentation and state legislative update from Elaine Schroth, field representative for Asm. Rebecca Bauer Kahan's (D-Orinda) office.

The monthly event is held on the fourth Friday of each month from 8:30-10 a.m. at the San Ramon Valley Conference Center at 3301 Crow Canyon Road, with the upcoming event set for Jan. 26.

Registration and more information are available at sanramon.org.

Dougherty Station studio rentals

The recently revamped Dougherty Station Community Arts Center in San Ramon is set to begin offering creative studio rentals next month for private, nonprofit, and commercial uses.

Both sound and artist studios are set to be available for a variety of creative uses, with the center hosting six artist's studios and two sound studios following a significant remodel.

An interest list and more information are available here.

Laudami Ensemble performance

The next performance in the ongoing Classical Music Corner Series in Danville is set to feature the works of classic composers including Bach and Vivaldi brought to life by instruments popularized during their lives in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Baroque violinist Laura Rubinstein-Salzedo and harpsichordist Michael Petersen -- better known as the Laudami Ensemble -- are set to bring the longstanding compositions and instruments to life in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. in Danville at 7 p.m. next Friday (Jan. 19).

Tickets and more information are available here.

Dublin Centre community meetings

The city is hosting two input sessions next week for people interested in learning more about the Dublin Centre mixed-use project on the SCS Property between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.

"The Dublin Centre project proposes a mixed-use development of 500 residential units and approximately 38,000 square feet of retail commercial development, a two-acre public park, and a community center on 50.04 acres of the SCS Property," city officials said.

The community meetings are set for Wednesday (Jan. 17) at 7 p.m. and Thursday (Jan. 18) at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The same information will be shared at each session, per city officials. Learn more at dublin.ca.gov.

Sheriff's office history via museum

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting Dublin historian and author Steve Minniear next Thursday (Jan. 18) at 11:30 a.m. to speak about the history of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The presentation, which will be held virtually by video, will span from the county sheriff's early days in the 1850s through the department's evolution in the 20th and now 21st centuries. The event is free but registration is required; go to museumsrv.org for more details.