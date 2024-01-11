Dublin's downtown vision coming closer into view

NEWS ALERT: Caltrans cancels I-680 closure due to rain forecast

Staff recommended adopting the resolutions to the city's General Plan and DDSP after the city conducted a number of study sessions and public hearings in the fall of 2023.

"This project has been very complicated from the start. There's a lot of moving pieces that have gone into this planning," Hernandez said. "But I think we're finally getting to see something that has been asked by the community for many years."

Amendments to the DDSP approved on Dec. 19 included increasing the residential allocation by 465 units, decreasing non-residential allocation by 300,000 square feet, increasing the building height and floor area ratio, and adding research and development as a new land use. Leaders hope the development will positively contribute to Dublin's future, creating a dynamic, mixed-use hub where residents can shop, eat, work and live.

Dublin city leaders continue to discuss and implement amendments to the Downtown Dublin Specific Plan, whose preferred vision initially approved by the City Council in 2019 aims to transform the retail district of the city over the next several decades.

"The applicant must submit an item for this project that is consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan, that process itself can take several months to get in front of the council to review and approve the site development," Wetherford added.

According to the city of Dublin, any costs incurred by the proposed amendments were already included in the community development department's fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Expenses include hiring a consultant for additional analysis, estimated at $50,000.

"We get final say on the design review, so I'm comfortable with what we've been asked to approve today, " Josey said. "Usually when we set these design standards it goes to the Planning Commission and then we don't see it again. The fact that this will come back to council for us to review, makes me comfortable with what's being proposed."

Councilmember Jean Josey emphasized that the council would still be able to review the plans, after approving and before any construction took place.

"There's a few reasons why residential housing was important (to amend). Part of it is that housing really brings a lot of vibrancy and the people who live downtown are part of what activates it all through the day, the evening and the weekends," Wetherford said. "We knew that not only was that important for the activity that's happening there, but this is an incredible place that's only a walking distance away from transit."

"Parking supply and demand would be managed by the property owners and tenants, instead of being regulated by the city. It would be the property owners' responsibility to lease tenant spaces to the right combination of users to ensure sufficient parking to serve the businesses and their customers," city staff wrote in their report to the council.

The council carried on its DDSP conversation this week by debating and ultimately approving a recommendation from city staff, in alignment with new state law and Urban Land Institute guidance, to eliminate all city-imposed parking requirements within the entire downtown plan area -- primarily because of its proximity to the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART station.

Dublin's downtown vision coming closer into view

City Council passes amendments to specific plan, with prospect of initial construction by 2026

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 11, 2024, 5:29 am

Dublin city leaders continue to discuss and implement amendments to the Downtown Dublin Specific Plan, whose preferred vision initially approved by the City Council in 2019 aims to transform the retail district of the city over the next several decades. Amendments to the DDSP approved on Dec. 19 included increasing the residential allocation by 465 units, decreasing non-residential allocation by 300,000 square feet, increasing the building height and floor area ratio, and adding research and development as a new land use. Leaders hope the development will positively contribute to Dublin's future, creating a dynamic, mixed-use hub where residents can shop, eat, work and live. Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez said over the next 30 to 50 years, the DDSP will promote economic and residential growth. "This project has been very complicated from the start. There's a lot of moving pieces that have gone into this planning," Hernandez said. "But I think we're finally getting to see something that has been asked by the community for many years." Staff recommended adopting the resolutions to the city's General Plan and DDSP after the city conducted a number of study sessions and public hearings in the fall of 2023. According to the city of Dublin, any costs incurred by the proposed amendments were already included in the community development department's fiscal year 2023-24 budget. Expenses include hiring a consultant for additional analysis, estimated at $50,000. The plan will focus on the Dublin Place Shopping Center in its first phase. "The Downtown Dublin preferred vision served as a guide of what development could look like," said deputy city manager Hazel Wetherford. She explained that construction for the project would likely not take place until 2026. "The applicant must submit an item for this project that is consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan, that process itself can take several months to get in front of the council to review and approve the site development," Wetherford added. She also explained why increasing the housing units was a priority to the plan. "There's a few reasons why residential housing was important (to amend). Part of it is that housing really brings a lot of vibrancy and the people who live downtown are part of what activates it all through the day, the evening and the weekends," Wetherford said. "We knew that not only was that important for the activity that's happening there, but this is an incredible place that's only a walking distance away from transit." Councilmember Jean Josey emphasized that the council would still be able to review the plans, after approving and before any construction took place. "We get final say on the design review, so I'm comfortable with what we've been asked to approve today, " Josey said. "Usually when we set these design standards it goes to the Planning Commission and then we don't see it again. The fact that this will come back to council for us to review, makes me comfortable with what's being proposed." After a group discussion period of clarifying specific verbiage, Councilmember Kashef Qaadri made a motion to approve the proposed amendments. The item passed in a 4-1 decision on Dec. 19, with Vice Mayor Sherry Hu the sole opposing vote. The council carried on its DDSP conversation this week by debating and ultimately approving a recommendation from city staff, in alignment with new state law and Urban Land Institute guidance, to eliminate all city-imposed parking requirements within the entire downtown plan area -- primarily because of its proximity to the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART station. "Parking supply and demand would be managed by the property owners and tenants, instead of being regulated by the city. It would be the property owners' responsibility to lease tenant spaces to the right combination of users to ensure sufficient parking to serve the businesses and their customers," city staff wrote in their report to the council. The amendments to the parking provisions passed 4-1 on Tuesday night, with Hu again in dissent.

Editor's note: Editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.