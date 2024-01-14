News

Bikes now allowed on most BART escalators and nearly all train cars

Saltzman: 'Updating our rules will make BART easier to use for cyclists and families'

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 14, 2024, 9:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

BART updated bike rule and now allows bikes on most escalators and bikes in all cars except the first car effective Jan. 1, 2024. Bicyclists can now secure bikes on the train using the bike lean bar and straps, instead of holding them. (Photo by BART via Bay City News)

Bringing a bicycle on BART became a little easier as of the new year, when the transit agency started allowing bikes on most escalators and nearly all train cars.

As of Jan. 1, BART patrons can bring bicycles on all train cars except the first car. Previously, bikes were banned from the first three cars during commute hours. And, bicyclists can secure bikes on the train using the bike lean bar and straps, instead of holding them.

The change to bike rules were effective Jan. 1 and approved by the BART Board of Directors at the request of Director Rebecca Saltzman, the transit agency said.

The last time BART bike rules were changed was 10 years ago, when BART ended the ban on bikes during commute hours.

Since then, longer and heavier bicycles like electric bicycles and cargo bikes have become more popular.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Carrying bikes up and down stairwells can be difficult and not all bikes fit in our elevators," said Saltzman. "Updating our rules will make BART easier to use for cyclists and families bringing bikes on the train."

Bikes will be allowed on all escalators except 10 narrow escalators at the 19th Street Oakland, Antioch and Oakland Airport Connector stations.

BART officials caution that no one should be on a bike while on an escalator, or push a bike with a child on it. Bike riders should be in control of their bikes at all times on escalators, according to a video posted with tips for bringing bikes on escalators. The video is available on YouTube.

For bicyclists who want to use BART elevators, the elevator dimension guide is available at www.bart.gov.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bikes now allowed on most BART escalators and nearly all train cars

Saltzman: 'Updating our rules will make BART easier to use for cyclists and families'

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 14, 2024, 9:14 pm

Bringing a bicycle on BART became a little easier as of the new year, when the transit agency started allowing bikes on most escalators and nearly all train cars.

As of Jan. 1, BART patrons can bring bicycles on all train cars except the first car. Previously, bikes were banned from the first three cars during commute hours. And, bicyclists can secure bikes on the train using the bike lean bar and straps, instead of holding them.

The change to bike rules were effective Jan. 1 and approved by the BART Board of Directors at the request of Director Rebecca Saltzman, the transit agency said.

The last time BART bike rules were changed was 10 years ago, when BART ended the ban on bikes during commute hours.

Since then, longer and heavier bicycles like electric bicycles and cargo bikes have become more popular.

"Carrying bikes up and down stairwells can be difficult and not all bikes fit in our elevators," said Saltzman. "Updating our rules will make BART easier to use for cyclists and families bringing bikes on the train."

Bikes will be allowed on all escalators except 10 narrow escalators at the 19th Street Oakland, Antioch and Oakland Airport Connector stations.

BART officials caution that no one should be on a bike while on an escalator, or push a bike with a child on it. Bike riders should be in control of their bikes at all times on escalators, according to a video posted with tips for bringing bikes on escalators. The video is available on YouTube.

For bicyclists who want to use BART elevators, the elevator dimension guide is available at www.bart.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.