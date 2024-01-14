Bikes now allowed on most BART escalators and nearly all train cars

Bringing a bicycle on BART became a little easier as of the new year, when the transit agency started allowing bikes on most escalators and nearly all train cars.

As of Jan. 1, BART patrons can bring bicycles on all train cars except the first car. Previously, bikes were banned from the first three cars during commute hours. And, bicyclists can secure bikes on the train using the bike lean bar and straps, instead of holding them.

The change to bike rules were effective Jan. 1 and approved by the BART Board of Directors at the request of Director Rebecca Saltzman, the transit agency said.

The last time BART bike rules were changed was 10 years ago, when BART ended the ban on bikes during commute hours.

Since then, longer and heavier bicycles like electric bicycles and cargo bikes have become more popular.