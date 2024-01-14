Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net completed

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net was completed this month, according to an announcement from the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

The stainless steel net is about 20 feet below the bridge's sidewalk, spans 1.7 miles on each side of the bridge and extends 20 feet out over the water.

"The net is already working as intended to save lives and deter people from coming to the Bridge to harm themselves," bridge officials announced on the district website. "Over the last 20 years, on average, there have been 30 confirmed suicides at the Golden Gate Bridge every year. In 2023, while the net was still under construction, there were 14 confirmed suicides, reducing the average number of suicides by more than half."

The $224 million project, on which construction started in 2018, was originally estimated to cost $76 million -- the lowest bid came in at $142 million -- and it was completed two years behind schedule.