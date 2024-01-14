News

Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net completed

Stainless steel net on both sides cost $224M

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Construction on the Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net was completed on Jan. 1, 2024. The stainless steel net is about 20 feet below the bridge's sidewalk, spans 1.7 miles on each side of the bridge and extends 20 feet out over the water. (Photo by Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, via Bay City News)

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net was completed this month, according to an announcement from the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

The stainless steel net is about 20 feet below the bridge's sidewalk, spans 1.7 miles on each side of the bridge and extends 20 feet out over the water.

"The net is already working as intended to save lives and deter people from coming to the Bridge to harm themselves," bridge officials announced on the district website. "Over the last 20 years, on average, there have been 30 confirmed suicides at the Golden Gate Bridge every year. In 2023, while the net was still under construction, there were 14 confirmed suicides, reducing the average number of suicides by more than half."

The $224 million project, on which construction started in 2018, was originally estimated to cost $76 million -- the lowest bid came in at $142 million -- and it was completed two years behind schedule.

It is designed to prevent people from dying during suicide attempts but not to provide a comfortable landing.

"Jumping into the net is designed to be painful and may result in significant injury," bridge officials said.

In addition to the net, bridge district staff trains with local first responders on how to rescue people who leap from the span and so far have plucked several people from the net.

While the net is fully installed, the final phase of the project is expected to be complete in April 2024.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.