Danville council to hear elections presentation from clerk-recorder

Vote-by-mail ballots are popular throughout the county, with between 90% and 95% of voters using them to cast their votes according to recent data in Connelly's report. The March 5 primary will be the first presidential cycle in which all voters in the county are sent vote-by-mail ballots.

In Danville, 42.6% of voters are registered with the Democratic Party and 29.5% are registered Republicans, with 21.8% stating no party preference according to data in Connelly's presentation. Of third-party voters in the town, 4.3% are registered with the American Independent Party and 1% with the Libertarian Party, with less than 1% registered with each of the other third parties.

According to Connelly's presentation, Danville's 32,158 registered voters make up 4.6% of voters in Contra Costa County elections, with 704,567 registered voters countywide making it the ninth-largest county in the state.

Connelly's presentation will consist of information about the responsibilities of the Clerk-Recorder's Office in local elections as well as voting data in the county and locally and ways the community can support elections ahead of the upcoming March 5 primary.

The Danville Town Council is set to hear a presentation Tuesday from Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Kristin Connelly on her office's functions during elections and address common questions and concerns around voting and election security.

The proposed plan was developed with highway safety improvement program funds awarded to the town in 2021, with officials approving a contract for its development with TKJM Transportation Consultants in 2022.

The goal of the proposed plan is to provide an analysis of traffic collisions in the town in order to identify problem areas and guide recommended actions for improving traffic safety.

"The preparation of a Local Roadway Safety Plan ("LRSP") is identified as an element of the project to proactively enhance traffic safety, mobility, and neighborhood livability," transportation manager Andrew Dillard wrote in a staff report.

* Councilmembers will hear an administrative report and consider voting on a resolution to approve a new Local Road Safety Plan as part of the traffic management program in the town's capital improvement program.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet on Tuesday (Jan. 16) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here .

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary is Feb. 19, with early voting sites opening on March 1 ahead of Election Day on March 5.

Voter information guides are set to be distributed via mail starting Jan. 25, with vote-by-mail ballots sent to go out to all voters on Feb. 5. Drop boxes in Martinez are also set to open that day.

Connelly is also set to explain the process for the upcoming primary, with her office already having sent Contra Costa County voters notices of how to request a crossover ballots to vote in the Democratic, Libertarian and American Independent parties, or to register with the Republican, Green or Peace and Freedom parties in order to participate in their primaries.

Danville council to hear elections presentation from clerk-recorder

Also: Roadway safety plan, quarterly investment report