Community Briefs: 'Driven to Abstraction' opening | SRVUSD parent education | Holocaust survivor in Danville | Juvenile justice council applications

SRVUSD parent education

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has announced a new partnership for parent and caregiver education and resources via the nonprofit organization Parent Venture.

The organization provides resources aimed at helping parents and caregivers support students via events, webinars, newsletters, and other resources.

Recent topics in Parent Venture's online Parent Education Series include guides for communicating and collaborating with children, college admissions and preparedness, and fentanyl harm reduction.

"This collaboration exemplifies the commitment to our parents and caregivers as our partners in their students' educational journey," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a Jan. 11 announcement. "Our parents will benefit from the valuable tools that The Parent Venture provides, and we encourage families to take advantage of all they have to offer."

More information is available at parentventure.org.

Holocaust survivor at Village Theatre

Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery is set to welcome Holocaust survivor Esther Basch for a one-night only appearance at the end of the month

Basch is set to share her experiences as a teenager captured in Nazi Germany and ultimately surviving the deadly conditions at Auschwitz long enough to see freedom alongside other survivors at the end of World War II. In addition to her appearance in Danville, Basch is the subject of a documentary currently in production called "The Honey Girl" about her life and experiences.

The event is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. in Danville. Tickets are available here.

Juvenile Justice council applications

Applications are open for four seats on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' 20-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council through next month.

The board is seeking to fill two seats for representatives involved with community-based organizations as well as two at-large representatives. All four seats are currently vacant with two-year terms.

While the schedule is subject to change and adaptation by the council, the body meets at least quarterly.

Applications are open to qualified residents or workers in Contra Costa County through Feb. 23 at 5 p.m., with all applicants by that time being invited to a public interview by the Public Protection Committee on March 4. The committee will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, who will conduct final interviews and appointments on March 19.

Applications and more information are available here.