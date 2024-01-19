News

Drowning confirmed as San Ramon Valley Aquatics coach's cause of death

Memorial for Richard Thornton, former U.S. Olympic Team member, set for San Ramon in February

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

An investigation into the abrupt death of longtime San Ramon Valley Aquatics head coach and former U.S. Olympic Team member Richard Thornton in Santa Cruz earlier this month has determined that the 65-year-old died by accidental seawater drowning.

A spokesperson from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death to DanvilleSanRamon on Thursday, with no additional details available related to the Jan. 4 incident during which what would be Thornton's final attempt at surfing was cut short when he collapsed while getting into the water according to his family.

Richard Thornton's son Marc Thornton posted an announcement about his father's death on a memorial Facebook page for his grandfather, Nort Thornton, who died in 2021. He said that his father died "doing what he loved" at a popular Santa Cruz surf spot earlier that day.

In a post on the same page later that day, Kirra Thornton clarified that her father had not died while surfing or in a surfing accident as some news reports had stated, noting that he had instead been stepping into the water to go surfing and that he "would not appreciate this erroneous report."

In addition to impacting his friends and family, Thornton's death has left a chasm at SRVA, where he had been head coach since 1984.

"Rich was a well of passion and knowledge for the sport of swimming," SRVA assistant coach Jake Medford said. "He would go out of his way to share that knowledge with anyone who would listen, be they a parent, coach, or a swimmer. That passion he had will be missed by everyone in the swim community. He loved the sport of swimming more than anyone I have known.

A funeral for Thornton is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. with a subsequent reception at St. Joan of Arc Church at 2601 San Ramon Valley Boulevard in San Ramon.

Jeanita Lyman
