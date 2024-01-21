News

Con Fire rescues injured hiker from Mount Diablo

Agency used off-road equipment for venture ahead of heavy rains

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 21, 2024, 1:56 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

First responders from Con Fire used an all-terrain utility vehicle to locate and rescue a woman who was injured while hiking on Mount Diablo near Prospector's Gap on Jan. 19. (Photo courtesy Con Fire)

An injured hiker was rescued from a Mount Diablo trail on Friday in the early afternoon ahead of heavy rains that impacted the area and surrounding region later in the day.

A spokesperson with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on social media that the department had been dispatched at 1:30 p.m., later providing an update that the rescue had been successful with the use of one of the department's all-terrain utility vehicles designed for such operations at 2:58 p.m.

Con Fire Capt. Chris Toler told DanvilleSanRamon that the injured hiker was a senior woman who had slipped and fallen down a trail near Prospector's Gap near the mountain's northern peak.

The woman was hospitalized for the injury after being located and transported off the mountain by Con Fire first responders.

"She was fully conscious and she was responsive," Toler said. "Her companion hiked out to her phone cell service and he kind of guided us where to go."

Toler pointed to the importance of hiking with a companion and overall caution amid wet and often unpredictable weather conditions throughout the region in general and on the mountain in particular.

"Be extra careful," Toler said. "Even our experienced hikers are prone to take falls because the conditions are so unpredictable, and so is our rainfall -- it could be raining on one side of the mountain and not the other."

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

