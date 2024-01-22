Walk to property with a pen and paper or your phone and examine every tree – give the tree a nickname or a number that makes sense to you and write down if anything seems off or wrong it, including the color of its leaves, how sturdy is it or whether the bark is attached or falling off. This creates a great starting place for you and your arborist to keep track of how your trees are progressing throughout the year.

What many people don't realize is that our trees, in some ways, have feelings and emotions. They know when they are being neglected or need a good pruning or some extra TLC. Paying a bit more attention to them can make a world of a difference for your landscape.

Thanks for reading our tree column, "Ask your local arborist." Each month, arborists from The Davey Tree Expert Company in Menlo Park will discuss a tree-related topic.

Dedicate this year to giving your trees the best care with the help of experts. Let them do the heavy lifting, high pruning, pest and disease care and deep watering.

When caring for yourself, you use the products that you prefer and the ones that get the job done – do the same for your trees. If you are pruning, be sure that the pruners are properly sharpened and cleaned. If you are treating something on the property, ensure that you are using products that are safe and approved by your arborist.

Are branches falling with a slight gust of wind? Are there branches hanging over your home or vehicles? Are the leaves on one tree a completely different color than the rest, or is the tree bare when it shouldn't be? Is the bark falling off easily? If so, take action. Call your local arborist and have them assess the situation.

Set a reminder in your phone for the beginning of season to go back out and do a full examination of your trees. Doing this can help eliminate tree diseases, pest takeovers, and worse, tree death.

Here's 5 easy gardening resolutions for healthier trees in 2024

'Paying a bit more attention to them can make a world of a difference for your landscape'