San Ramon council to consider renewing tourism improvement district

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote on beginning the process of renewing the San Ramon Valley Tourism Improvement District for an additional cycle at its next regular meeting Tuesday.

Councilmembers are set to discuss and consider approving a resolution of intent at the upcoming meeting that would mark the first step of renewing the district for an additional five-years.

The existing district was first established in 2015 in response to hotel owners in the city petitioning for a tourism improvement district that would see them assessed fees that would then be used for desired services aimed at promoting and expanding hospitality and tourism opportunities in San Ramon specifically. The move separated San Ramon from the regional tourism district operated by Visit Tri-Valley.

Following the council's approval to establish the district, funds assessed to hospitality and tourism businesses have been handled by the nonprofit Discover San Ramon, which was established for that purpose.

DSR is requesting the renewal of the SRVTID for an additional five years as part of broader efforts to recover from impacts to businesses within the district brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to continue supporting their earlier vision of increasing awareness and demand for the hospitality and tourism sectors in San Ramon.